White House backs ‘border czar’ after reports he accepted cash during undercover FBI probe last year

White House border czar Tom Homan speaks with reporters at the White House, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Alanna Durkin Richer And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Posted September 22, 2025 3:57 pm.

Last Updated September 22, 2025 5:00 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House stood behind “border czar” Tom Homan on Monday following reports that he had accepted $50,000 from undercover agents posing as businesspeople during an undercover FBI operation last year, leading to a bribery investigation that was shut down by the Trump administration Justice Department.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt characterized Homan’s encounter with the undercover agents as an effort by the Biden administration to “entrap one of the president’s top allies and supporters, someone who they knew very well would be taking a government position.”

“The White House and the president stand by Tom Homan 100% because he did absolutely nothing wrong, and he is a brave public servant who has done a phenomenal job in helping the president shut down the border,” she said.

MSNBC first reported Saturday that Homan had accepted the cash during a 2024 encounter with undercover agents who were posing as businesspeople seeking government contracts that Homan suggested he could help them get in a second Trump term. Two people familiar with the investigation, who were not authorized to discuss a sensitive law enforcement inquiry by name, confirmed the existence of the investigation to The Associated Press on Monday as well as details from it.

The Trump administration Justice Department, which shut down the probe, said the matter was “subjected to a full review,” but authorities found “no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.” Without providing evidence, the White House criticized the Biden administration investigation as politically motivated.

“The Department’s resources must remain focused on real threats to the American people, not baseless investigations,” FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. “As a result, the investigation has been closed.”

Leavitt insisted to reporters during a briefing Monday that Homan “never took the $50,000 you’re referring to,” though she did not elaborate what she meant. An MSNBC spokesperson said the network stood by its reporting.

The revelation about Homan has sparked fresh concerns about political interference in Justice Department matters at a time when Trump’s calls for prosecutions of his adversaries is testing the law enforcement agency’s long tradition of independence when it comes to prosecutorial decision-making. Trump escalated his pressure campaign on the Justice Department over the weekend, publicly calling for Attorney General Pam Bondi to move forward with cases against New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI Director James Comey and U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff.

“See what happened to Tom Homan, his border czar, who literally accepted a bag of cash —$50,000 — and the investigation was dropped once Trump became president,” Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy said on ABC News. “There are just two standards of justice now in this country. If you are a friend of the president, a loyalist of the president you can get away with nearly anything … but if you are an opponent of the president, you may find yourself in jail.”

Homan came under Justice Department scrutiny after a target of a separate investigation suggested Homan was soliciting bribes, one of the people who confirmed details of the investigation told the AP.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said Homan “has not been involved with any contract award decisions.”

“This blatantly political investigation, which found no evidence of illegal activity, is yet another example of how the Biden Department of Justice was using its resources to target President Trump’s allies rather than investigate real criminals and the millions of illegal aliens who flooded our country,” Jackson said in a statement.

Homan has been a key figure behind Trump’s hardline immigration policies and deportation efforts, serving as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the first Trump administration. Shortly after Trump’s presidential victory in November, the president announced that Homan would serve as “border czar” in the incoming administration.

_____

Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim in Washington contributed to this report.

Alanna Durkin Richer And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

ABC ends Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and his show will return Tuesday

ABC will reinstate Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show in the wake of criticism over his comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, officials with the network said Monday. “We...

1h ago

Trump administration suggests Tylenol during pregnancy causes autism, a link experts say is unproven

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump suggests that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy may contribute to rising autism rates in the U.S., a potential link experts have studied and say is unproven....

1h ago

MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he was arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). In a release...

3h ago

3 injured after TTC bus struck by vehicle in North York

Three people were injured after a TTC bus was struck by another vehicle in North York Monday evening. Toronto police were called to Lawrence and Marlee avenues around 5:45 p.m. for reports of a crash. Paramedics...

7m ago

Top Stories

ABC ends Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and his show will return Tuesday

ABC will reinstate Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show in the wake of criticism over his comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, officials with the network said Monday. “We...

1h ago

Trump administration suggests Tylenol during pregnancy causes autism, a link experts say is unproven

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump suggests that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy may contribute to rising autism rates in the U.S., a potential link experts have studied and say is unproven....

1h ago

MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he was arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). In a release...

3h ago

3 injured after TTC bus struck by vehicle in North York

Three people were injured after a TTC bus was struck by another vehicle in North York Monday evening. Toronto police were called to Lawrence and Marlee avenues around 5:45 p.m. for reports of a crash. Paramedics...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Ford says he was informed of police investigation into Chris Scott minutes before presser

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was informed minutes before a scheduled press conference that Conservative MPP Chris Scott was being removed from the PC caucus over a police investigation.

6h ago

0:40
Fire breaks out at North York sports bar

A sports bar in North York reported a fire that broke out in the early morning though no injuries were reported.

7h ago

2:56
Tens of thousands flock to State Farm Stadium for Charlie Kirk Memorial

Tens of thousands arrived at Arizona's State Farm Stadium to honour the life of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist assassinated on a Utah University campus earlier this month. Karling Donoghue details the ceremony.

3h ago

1:13
Markham prepares for Honda Indy takeover

As the city of Markham prepares to host the Honda Indy next year, work is already under way to create adjustments for the motorsports festival

22h ago

1:26
SIU investigating after 14-year-old driver injured in Scarborough pursuit

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Scarborough.

22h ago

More Videos