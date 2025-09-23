Privacy watchdogs set to release results of TikTok investigation today

OTTAWA — Federal and provincial privacy authorities will release the results of their joint investigation into TikTok today.

They are set to hold a news conference in Ottawa at 1 p.m. E.T. to outline the results of the investigation, which was launched in 2023.

They looked into whether TikTok complies with Canadian privacy legislation and whether “valid and meaningful” consent is being obtained for the collection, use and disclosure of personal information.

The watchdogs also investigated whether the company is meeting transparency obligations and looked at how TikTok’s privacy practices apply to children and youths.

Last year, the federal government ordered the dissolution of TikTok’s Canadian business following a national security review of ByteDance, the Chinese company behind the social media platform.

Privacy and safety concerns have swirled around TikTok and ByteDance because of Chinese national security laws that compel domestic organizations to assist with intelligence gathering.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press