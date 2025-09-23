Trump set to address UN General Assembly after allies support Palestinian state

NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to chastise American allies, including Canada, for a co-ordinated international effort to recognize a Palestinian state in his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday morning.

Canada joined the United Kingdom, Australia and Portugal on Sunday in recognizing an independent Palestinian state before world leaders arrived in New York City for this week’s 80th Session of the general assembly.

President Emmanuel Macron announced France would also recognize Palestinian statehood during a high-profile meeting at the general assembly Monday. Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta and Monaco added their voices to the chorus — announcing or confirming their recognition of a Palestinian state.

Prime Minister Mark Carney told world leaders during Monday’s meeting that the Israeli government is “working methodically to prevent the prospect of a Palestinian state from ever being established.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday said Trump disagreed with the move and accused the nations of rewarding Hamas for the Oct. 7 attack that set off the war in Gaza two years ago.

Leavitt said recognizing a Palestinian state is “more talk and not enough action” from U.S. allies. She said Trump would speak about it at the general assembly during his address at the UN.

Ahead of the general assembly, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked the visas of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and he was forced to give his address on Monday by video.

Trump’s Tuesday speech at the general assembly’s high-level debate is highly anticipated. The assembly’s theme this year is “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights,” but Trump has pulled back America’s support for the UN and other multilateral institutions.

Trump ordered a review of the United States’ involvement in the United Nations, withdrew from its Human Rights Council and froze U.S. funding.

Last week, the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas. American officials said the resolution didn’t go far enough in condemning Hamas.

Canada and European countries will also be watching to see what Trump says about Russia’s increased attacks on Ukraine and incursions into NATO allies airspace. The high-level general debate is taking place just days after the incursion of three Russian fighter jets into Estonian airspace and a week after Russian drones went into Poland.

Trump claimed last year during his presidential campaign that he could end the war in a day but it has continued to prove difficult, despite a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Carney is scheduled to attend the high-level debate to hear Trump’s speech on Tuesday morning. He is set to co-chair an event with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy focusing on Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Carney will then have meetings with other leaders and CEOs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2025.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press