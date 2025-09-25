Canada Post workers have walked off the job, set up picket lines across the country

Canada Post workers have abruptly walked off the job and set up picket lines across the country, CUPW says.

“In response to the government’s attack on our postal service and workers, effective immediately, all CUPW members at Canada Post are on a nationwide strike,” the union wrote in a statement.

This comes hours after the federal government gave Canada Post the green light to significantly pull back on mail delivery service over the span of a few years.

CUPW Prince George president Nicole Chouinard says they’re appalled by the development, and workers are sad and frustrated with how they’ve been treated.

“This is a David-and-Goliath situation, and we have felt defeated for a long time,” Chouinard said.

“Every time we turn around, we are taking another hit.”

Chouinard alleges the Crown corporation will not negotiate in good faith because it knows the federal government will step in sooner or later.

She says that because the union has maintained the right to strike since at least May, this current action is legal.

With files from The Canadian Press.