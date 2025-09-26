Canada not part of mass walkout when Israel PM Netanyahu spoke at UN General Assembly

Canada was not part of a mass walkout this morning during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the United Nations General Assembly.

The office of Canadian Ambassador Bob Rae says he remained seated during Netanyahu’s address as dozens of diplomats from other countries walked out of the chamber.

The official presiding over the speeches had to call for order multiple times as delegations, including many from developing countries, rose to leave the room.

In his speech, Netanyahu said the “disgraceful decision” by countries like Canada to recognize a Palestinian state will encourage terrorism against Jewish people.

Netanyahu spoke at length about the hostages taken by Hamas nearly two years ago and threats emanating from Iran, and he appeared to be heckled by at least one person in the room.

Israel is facing a torrent of global criticism over its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the starvation of Palestinian civilians and cross-border strikes such as the attack on Hamas negotiators in Qatar earlier this month.