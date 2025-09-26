Quebec labour tribunal to hear case against Amazon over warehouse closures

Amazon's DXT6 warehouse is seen in the Montreal suburb of Lachine on Monday, Jan.27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 26, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 26, 2025 5:31 am.

MONTREAL — A Quebec labour tribunal will begin hearing witnesses in a case against Amazon stemming from the e-commerce giant’s decision to close its seven warehouses in the province.

The Confédération des syndicats nationaux has filed a complaint alleging the closures were an attempt by Amazon to shut down unionization efforts and avoid obligations under the province’s Labour Code.

The union says in a release that the president of Amazon Canada Fulfillment Services will be the first to testify.

Some 1,700 employees lost their jobs following Amazon’s sudden termination of its Quebec warehouse operations in January, only months after workers at a Montreal-area facility unionized.

The union says it is asking the tribunal to order the resumption of operations at the warehouses and to award each employee more than a year’s salary in compensation, as well as moral and punitive damages.

Amazon has said its closures were about delivering efficient and cost-effective services to customers and were not a response to the union drive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man dead following hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle late Thursday night in Scarborough, police say. Emergency crews were called to the Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East area around 11:15 p.m. for reports...

30m ago

Canada Post workers have walked off the job, set up picket lines across the country

Canada Post workers have walked off the job. Picket lines have been set up at offices in various parts of the country, including B.C.

8h ago

Varsho delivers Blue Jays' biggest hit of the year as Toronto beats Boston, stays tied atop AL East

Daulton Varsho was just trying to make contact — "short and sweet to the ball," he later said — but he ended up having the biggest hit of the Toronto Blue Jays' season. Varsho launched a grand slam...

26m ago

Man shot and killed in Richmond Hill as police search for multiple suspects

York Regional Police say a man was killed in a suspected targeted shooting in Richmond Hill on Thursday night. Officers were called to Parker Avenue near King Road just before 7 p.m. for reports of...

13m ago

