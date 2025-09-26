Toronto police announce 3rd arrest in human trafficking case involving teen victims

On Sep. 18, local authorities executed three search warrants at two Toronto addresses and on a vehicle. As a result, 19-year-old Dejaun Clarke of Toronto was taken into custody. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 26, 2025 9:08 am.

Last Updated September 26, 2025 9:10 am.

Toronto police have announced a third arrest in a major human trafficking investigation that began earlier this year and involves allegations of the exploitation of two teenage girls.

On Sep. 18, local authorities executed three search warrants at two Toronto addresses and on a vehicle. As a result, 19-year-old Dejaun Clarke of Toronto was taken into custody.

Police said Clarke faces a series of serious charges, including trafficking in persons under the age of 18, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, possession of a firearm without a licence, accessing and publishing child pornography, advertising sexual services, procuring minors, trafficking controlled substances, and multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference involving a person under 16.

This latest arrest follows the earlier apprehension of two other individuals connected to the case. On Aug. 14, police arrested Tyrique Harmer, 22, of Hamilton, and Maria Toth‑Taddeo, 21, of Toronto, both of whom were charged with numerous offences, including trafficking minors, possession of weapons, child pornography-related charges, and drug trafficking.

The investigation began in June 2025, when police launched a probe into allegations that two female victims, aged 14 and 17, were recruited and coerced into the sex trade. Investigators allege the accused created and managed online advertisements for sexual services, transported the victims to hotels to meet clients, and kept the money earned.

Police believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

The Toronto Police Service is urging anyone with information or anyone who may have been victimized to contact investigators.

