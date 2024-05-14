Man arrested in alleged Toronto human trafficking case

Matthew Jeremy Ham, 27
On May 9, 2024, investigators arrested 27-year-old Matthew Jeremy Ham. He's facing several charges, including trafficking in persons, assault and advertising another person's sexual services, among other similar offences. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 14, 2024 9:03 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 9:05 am.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested as part of an alleged human trafficking investigation in Toronto, police said.

Authorities were called for an unknown trouble in the King Street and Bathurst Street area on May 9.

An investigation was launched after police learned that a man recruited a woman in her 20s to provide sexual services for his escort agency. It’s alleged the accused facilitated the booking and advertising of the female’s sexual services.

Police said the man exploited the woman for his material benefit and was violent.

That same day, investigators arrested 27-year-old Matthew Jeremy Ham. He’s facing several charges, including trafficking in persons, assault and advertising another person’s sexual services, among other similar offences.

He was expected to appear in court on May 10.

Police have released the man’s photo believing there may be more victims.

Top Stories

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

5m ago

Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?
Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?

The annual Top 100 list of Canada's Best Restaurants has been released, and while Montreal took the coveted number-one spot this year, Toronto dining spots were featured a ton. Montreal's Mon Lapin,...

22m ago

Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police
Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police

A man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after he was found lying on the street with multiple stab wounds in North York, police said. Officers were notified of a stabbing at around 3 a.m....

updated

3h ago

Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates
Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates

Opponents and voters were left disappointed Monday night as hours before a housing debate, set to feature the top three Mississauga mayoral candidates, one of the frontrunners dropped out. Carolyn Parrish...

10h ago

