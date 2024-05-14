Man arrested in alleged Toronto human trafficking case

A 27-year-old man has been arrested as part of an alleged human trafficking investigation in Toronto, police said.

Authorities were called for an unknown trouble in the King Street and Bathurst Street area on May 9.

An investigation was launched after police learned that a man recruited a woman in her 20s to provide sexual services for his escort agency. It’s alleged the accused facilitated the booking and advertising of the female’s sexual services.

Police said the man exploited the woman for his material benefit and was violent.

That same day, investigators arrested 27-year-old Matthew Jeremy Ham. He’s facing several charges, including trafficking in persons, assault and advertising another person’s sexual services, among other similar offences.

He was expected to appear in court on May 10.

Police have released the man’s photo believing there may be more victims.