York Regional Police say a Vaughan bank robbery suspect is facing multiple charges after officers intervened during an attempted heist this week, linking him to three other robberies in the same area.

On Sept. 23 at approximately 12:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a robbery in progress at a bank near Highway 7 West and Weston Road.

Investigators say a lone male suspect entered the branch, threatened employees, and demanded cash. Officers arrived while the suspect was still inside and quickly took him into custody without incident.

Police allege the man was carrying a replica firearm and a replica explosive device at the time of his arrest.

Following the incident, investigators connected the suspect to three earlier robberies under investigation. Those incidents occurred on Feb. 5, April 21, and Sept. 22 of this year, all at banks in the area of Highway 7 West and Marycroft Avenue.

Police have identified the accused as 50-year-old Carp Zveaghintev, of no fixed address. He has been charged with robbery with a firearm, two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, robbery, four counts of disguise with intent, and use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an offence. His image has been shared.

Investigators have released a photo of the suspect, saying they believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.