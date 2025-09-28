28-year-old woman dead after car crash on northern Ontario’s Highway 11: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a collision on a northern Ontario highway that killed one person and closed the highway for several hours.

Police say officers from the Greenstone detachment received multiple calls on Friday evening about a collision involving a tractor trailer and an SUV on Highway 11.

Police say the 28-year-old woman from Longlac driving the SUV, who was also the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 11 was closed between Longlac and Beardmore for several hours and reopened on Saturday just after 11 a.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but officers have not obtained any evidence that would support charges.

They ask anyone with surveillance footage of the incident to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2025.