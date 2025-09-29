3 Toronto youths arrested in alleged armed Ajax robbery

A crime scene is seen involving the Durham Regional Police Service. Photo: DRPS HANDOUT.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 29, 2025 2:13 pm.

Three young people from Toronto have been charged for allegedly being involved in an armed robbery in Ajax. Two of the young people were already on court-imposed conditions related to previous robbery charges.

Durham police say officers were called just before midnight on Sept. 28 to a Shoppers Drug Mart in Ajax, located at 15 Westney Road North, for reports of a robbery.

Investigators say masked suspects entered the store armed with hammers and baseball bats, then began smashing fragrance displays. The suspects stole a large quantity of perfume and fled the area in a vehicle before police had arrived.

Later, officers located the suspect vehicle on Highway 401. The vehicle was stopped by police after attempting to flee and all three suspects were taken into custody.

Officers say the suspect vehicle was stolen.

A 15-year-old, and two 16-year-olds from Toronto were charged with several offences. Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the 15-year-old was recently sentenced to probation for a previous robbery. Meanwhile one of the 16-year-olds was recently charged and is out on bail for a previous robbery with a firearm.

All three were held for bail hearings.

Top Stories

Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign films; Premier Ford pushes back

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the intention to impose sweeping new trade measures targeting the global film industry, declaring a 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside the United...

27m ago

3 transport trucks involved in fatal collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks early Monday morning. According to investigators, the crash happened around 6:00 a.m....

updated

1h ago

Ontario’s minimum wage is getting a small boost on Oct. 1

Amid concerns of slower economic growth and a prolonged period of high inflation, Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage by 2.4 per cent later this week. On Monday, the Ford government announced that...

2h ago

WestJet issues data breach notice to U.S. passengers following cybersecurity incident

WestJet is notifying U.S. residents that their personal information may have been compromised in a cybersecurity incident first detected in June, the airline confirmed Monday. The Calgary-based carrier...

3h ago

