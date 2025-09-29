3 Toronto youths arrested in alleged armed Ajax robbery

Three young people from Toronto have been charged for allegedly being involved in an armed robbery in Ajax. Two of the young people were already on court-imposed conditions related to previous robbery charges.

Durham police say officers were called just before midnight on Sept. 28 to a Shoppers Drug Mart in Ajax, located at 15 Westney Road North, for reports of a robbery.

Investigators say masked suspects entered the store armed with hammers and baseball bats, then began smashing fragrance displays. The suspects stole a large quantity of perfume and fled the area in a vehicle before police had arrived.

Later, officers located the suspect vehicle on Highway 401. The vehicle was stopped by police after attempting to flee and all three suspects were taken into custody.

Officers say the suspect vehicle was stolen.

A 15-year-old, and two 16-year-olds from Toronto were charged with several offences. Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the 15-year-old was recently sentenced to probation for a previous robbery. Meanwhile one of the 16-year-olds was recently charged and is out on bail for a previous robbery with a firearm.

All three were held for bail hearings.