Man who fatally shot 2 security guards at Vaughan nightclub sentenced to life in prison

A man convicted of fatally shooting two security guards and injuring a woman at a Vaughan nightclub in 2022 was sentenced on Friday to two concurrent life sentences for first-degree murder, and an additional eight years for unlawfully causing bodily harm.

According to York Regional Police, Kensworth Alton Francis, 31, opened fire at the ATL Lounge at 2220 Highway 7 West in the early morning hours of July 23, 2022.

Two security guards, later identified as Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe, 25, and Chibueze Momah, 22, died from their injuries.

A third person, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Chibueze Momah, 22, (left) and Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe, 25, were fatally shot by the suspect at a Vaughan nightclub on July 23, 2022. Photo: Chibueze Momah/LinkedIn;@engr_teee/Instagram.

Police said an altercation inside the club led to the shooting, which they described as “targeted.”

Francis, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, fled the country and was arrested in March, 2024, by the United States Marshals Service in Hartford, Connecticut.

Officers said he was later extradited to York Region to face two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Francis was convicted on both counts of first-degree murder, but the attempted murder charge was downgraded to unlawfully causing bodily harm.

A police statement said he will serve all his sentences concurrently with no eligibility for parole for 25 years.