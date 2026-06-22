Police arrest third suspect in connection with ‘gruesome’ death at North York building

Photo of Dzsenifer Olah is seen. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan and News Staff

Posted June 22, 2026 9:31 am.

Last Updated June 22, 2026 10:21 am.

Toronto police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the death of a man at a North York apartment building.

Investigators were called to a building on Agate Road, near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue, just after 6 a.m. on June 14 for reports that a group of people were fighting.

Police say a 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after being allegedly assaulted and then hit by a vehicle. He was later identified as Erik Safar.

An eyewitness described the scene as “gruesome,” telling CityNews that it appeared the victim’s body “had been crushed.”

Police say two days later, two men turned themselves in to police. Milan Andras Babos, 18, of Hamilton and Richard Olah, 23, of Toronto, have been charged with second-degree murder.

Last week, investigators said they were searching for a third suspect, 25-year-old Dzsenifer Olah of Toronto.

In an update on Monday, police said Olah turned herself into police on Sunday, and was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

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