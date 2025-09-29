City of Edmonton observes Truth and Reconciliation Day

The Survivors flag flies on Parliament hill ahead of ceremonies to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Monday, September 30, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By News Staff

Posted September 29, 2025 4:05 pm.

The City of Edmonton will commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with events, flags and orange lighting of landmarks on Tuesday.

Flags outside the City Hall will be flown at half-mast, and the Survivors Flag – created by residential school survivors after the discoveries of unmarked graves in 2021 to honour the lives and communities impacted — will be displayed.

City Hall and other notable landmarks like the Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton Tower, Muttart Conservatory, High Level Bridge, among others, will be lit in orange.

City Manager Eddie Robar said in a statement, “As City employees, we commit to being active listeners, advocates, partners and connectors in our work to build deeper relationships and foster kinship with Indigenous communities.” 

On Sunday, over 700 people participated in the Orange Shirt Day Run and Walk fundraiser organized by Indigenous Runner at Kinsmen Park. The City sponsored the event.

“Our relatives in residential schools were denied freedom, ceremony and connection to the land. Running is a way of reclaiming the freedom that was taken as we commit to moving with purpose in our everyday lives,” said Anita Cardinal, owner of Indigenous Runner.

Over the weekend, the City also hosted performances by local musicians, in partnership with the Edmonton Arts Council.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Metrolinx hopes to start 30-day revenue service demonstration for Eglinton LRT this week

Metrolinx tells 680 NewsRadio they "aspire" to start the 30-day revenue service demonstration on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT this week, the final hurdle towards opening the long-awaited transit line. The...

46m ago

'Never come back to the U.S.': American border officer seen chasing Canadian tourist in viral road rage video

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it is conducting a “managerial review” of a road rage incident in which an alleged American border officer was seen speeding towards a Canadian tourist...

7h ago

Property tax increase being floated as Toronto missing key housing funds from feds, province

A potential property tax increase is being floated at City Hall as officials determine how to cover a gap in housing funds from the provincial and federal governments. According to Mayor Olivia Chow,...

3h ago

Two men injured in Rexdale shooting

Two men in their 20s has been injured in a shooting in Rexdale on Monday night. Toronto police were called to Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Metrolinx hopes to start 30-day revenue service demonstration for Eglinton LRT this week

Metrolinx tells 680 NewsRadio they "aspire" to start the 30-day revenue service demonstration on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT this week, the final hurdle towards opening the long-awaited transit line. The...

46m ago

'Never come back to the U.S.': American border officer seen chasing Canadian tourist in viral road rage video

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it is conducting a “managerial review” of a road rage incident in which an alleged American border officer was seen speeding towards a Canadian tourist...

7h ago

Property tax increase being floated as Toronto missing key housing funds from feds, province

A potential property tax increase is being floated at City Hall as officials determine how to cover a gap in housing funds from the provincial and federal governments. According to Mayor Olivia Chow,...

3h ago

Two men injured in Rexdale shooting

Two men in their 20s has been injured in a shooting in Rexdale on Monday night. Toronto police were called to Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Hot start to October

It will be a warm start to October with temperatures up to 10 degrees above seasonal by the end of the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

3h ago

3:30
Victim of bank impersonation fraud calls out financial institution for how they handled her case

A Toronto woman who lost $41,000 to fraudsters is speaking out, not only about the money she lost,  but also how her bank responded. Pat Taney reports

7h ago

1:18
Ford pushes back on Trump's foreign films tariff: 'He drives me crazy'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pushed back on U.S. President Trump's claim to impose a 100% tariff on films made outside the U.S., saying he'd rather not focus on Trump's tactics but rather the province's film industry.

8h ago

1:51
Why advocates say Ontario's minimum wage increase is not enough

While Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage to $17.60 an hour, which would make it the second highest rate in the country, some advocates say it's not enough to address the cost of living crisis.

9h ago

0:35
Driver killed in multi-transport truck collision on Highway 401

A driver was killed after a collision on Highway 401 in Clarington involving three transport trucks.

12h ago

More Videos