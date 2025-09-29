City of Edmonton observes Truth and Reconciliation Day

The City of Edmonton will commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with events, flags and orange lighting of landmarks on Tuesday.

Flags outside the City Hall will be flown at half-mast, and the Survivors Flag – created by residential school survivors after the discoveries of unmarked graves in 2021 to honour the lives and communities impacted — will be displayed.

City Hall and other notable landmarks like the Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton Tower, Muttart Conservatory, High Level Bridge, among others, will be lit in orange.

City Manager Eddie Robar said in a statement, “As City employees, we commit to being active listeners, advocates, partners and connectors in our work to build deeper relationships and foster kinship with Indigenous communities.”

On Sunday, over 700 people participated in the Orange Shirt Day Run and Walk fundraiser organized by Indigenous Runner at Kinsmen Park. The City sponsored the event.

“Our relatives in residential schools were denied freedom, ceremony and connection to the land. Running is a way of reclaiming the freedom that was taken as we commit to moving with purpose in our everyday lives,” said Anita Cardinal, owner of Indigenous Runner.

Over the weekend, the City also hosted performances by local musicians, in partnership with the Edmonton Arts Council.