Toronto basks in late-September sunshine as temperatures stay above seasonal norms

Toronto is set to close out September under a stretch of sunshine, with Environment Canada forecasting clear skies and mild conditions throughout the week.

Daytime highs are expected to reach 24 °C on Monday, followed by 22°C on Tuesday, 20°C on Wednesday, and 19°C on Thursday. The city is expected to see temperatures climb back to 25°C by the weekend, with no rain in the forecast.

Nighttime temperatures will be much cooler, however, with overnight lows in the 11°C and 9°C range, dropping as low as 7°C on Thursday night.

The final week of September is typically marked by cooling temperatures and an uptick in rainfall. On average, Toronto sees daytime highs around 20°C at this time of year, with overnight lows dipping into the low teens. Rain is also common, with September averaging 10 to 12 wet days and roughly 60–80 millimetres of precipitation across the month.

This week’s forecast, however, is bucking the trend. With dry skies and temperatures hovering above the seasonal norm, Torontonians can expect conditions more reminiscent of late summer than early fall.

What to expect in early October

The warm spell is not expected to last deep into October. Historically, Toronto’s average high drops to around 15–16°C in the first half of the month, with lows edging closer to single digits.

By mid-October, frost advisories are not uncommon in outlying areas of the GTA, and the city typically records its first brush with near-freezing overnight temperatures.

Still, long-range forecasts suggest the opening week of October could remain relatively mild, with highs in the upper teens to low 20s before a more pronounced cool-down later in the month.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.