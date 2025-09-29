Toronto basks in late-September sunshine as temperatures stay above seasonal norms

Portrait of a woman walking with Toronto cityscape in background seen from the Sir Isaac Brock Bridge (Bathurst street Bridge) on a sunny day at the end of summer. Photo: Getty.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 29, 2025 8:31 am.

Toronto is set to close out September under a stretch of sunshine, with Environment Canada forecasting clear skies and mild conditions throughout the week.

Daytime highs are expected to reach 24 °C on Monday, followed by 22°C on Tuesday, 20°C on Wednesday, and 19°C on Thursday. The city is expected to see temperatures climb back to 25°C by the weekend, with no rain in the forecast.

Nighttime temperatures will be much cooler, however, with overnight lows in the 11°C and 9°C range, dropping as low as 7°C on Thursday night.

Related:

The final week of September is typically marked by cooling temperatures and an uptick in rainfall. On average, Toronto sees daytime highs around 20°C at this time of year, with overnight lows dipping into the low teens. Rain is also common, with September averaging 10 to 12 wet days and roughly 60–80 millimetres of precipitation across the month.

This week’s forecast, however, is bucking the trend. With dry skies and temperatures hovering above the seasonal norm, Torontonians can expect conditions more reminiscent of late summer than early fall.

What to expect in early October

The warm spell is not expected to last deep into October. Historically, Toronto’s average high drops to around 15–16°C in the first half of the month, with lows edging closer to single digits.

By mid-October, frost advisories are not uncommon in outlying areas of the GTA, and the city typically records its first brush with near-freezing overnight temperatures.

Still, long-range forecasts suggest the opening week of October could remain relatively mild, with highs in the upper teens to low 20s before a more pronounced cool-down later in the month.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two in life-threatening condition after Highway 401 collision in Bowmanville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people are in critical, life-threatening condition following a serious collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville early Monday morning. The crash happened shortly...

updated

33m ago

3 transport trucks involved in a collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating an early morning collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks. Officers say the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on Monday in the Clarington...

37m ago

CBSA self-service kiosks outage resolved after causing delays at customs in airports

Canada Border Services Agency says the service outage at its primary inspection kiosks has been resolved after causing delays at customs in some of Canada's busiest airports. The agency said in a social...

4h ago

Pedestrian struck in North York hit-and-run, police say

Toronto police say a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday morning. According to investigators, the incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. near Leslie Street and Nymark Avenue,...

37m ago

Top Stories

Two in life-threatening condition after Highway 401 collision in Bowmanville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people are in critical, life-threatening condition following a serious collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville early Monday morning. The crash happened shortly...

updated

33m ago

3 transport trucks involved in a collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating an early morning collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks. Officers say the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on Monday in the Clarington...

37m ago

CBSA self-service kiosks outage resolved after causing delays at customs in airports

Canada Border Services Agency says the service outage at its primary inspection kiosks has been resolved after causing delays at customs in some of Canada's busiest airports. The agency said in a social...

4h ago

Pedestrian struck in North York hit-and-run, police say

Toronto police say a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday morning. According to investigators, the incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. near Leslie Street and Nymark Avenue,...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

1:37
More sun on the way

No active weather is expected in the forecast as the GTA continues to see sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will continue to feel summer-like for the next few days, before a dip mid-week.

12h ago

4:10
Blue Jays celebrate their first AL East title since 2015

The Jays are celebrating after the Toronto team clinched their first AL East title since 2015, Lindsay Dunn reports.

13h ago

2:23
Some recipients still having trouble collecting federal disability benefits

A federal disability benefit program has run into a series of issues since it was rolled out this summer. While many of the problems have been worked through, we hear from at least one recipient who’s still having issues. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:52
U.S. revokes Colombian President's visa

The White House has revoked the Colombian President's visa after he urged American troops to 'disobey Trump' while speaking with pro-Palestinian protesters in New York. Karling Donoghue reports.

8h ago

3:37
Blue Jays fans nervous heading into final game

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays fans about the team heading into the final regular season game of the year tied with the Yankees for the division title.
More Videos