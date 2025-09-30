Two more suspects charged in Markham home invasion, shooting and kidnapping

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 30, 2025 9:07 am.

Last Updated September 30, 2025 9:09 am.

York Regional Police have charged two additional men in connection with a violent home invasion and kidnapping in Markham earlier this month that left a 54-year-old man seriously injured.

The incident unfolded on the morning of Sept. 1, when multiple suspects forced their way into a residence near McCowan Road and 14th Avenue. During the break-in, a man inside the home was shot and rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later determined that a 29-year-old woman, who also lived at the residence, had been kidnapped about an hour earlier. Police say she was intentionally struck by one of two suspect vehicles near McCowan Road and Highway 407, forcing her to stop. A second vehicle — described as an older model grey Dodge Caravan — then pulled up, and the woman was forced inside, restrained, and taken from the scene.

Four suspects were arrested at the home invasion, and the kidnapped woman was later located safely in Toronto. Officers also seized a loaded firearm and a vest with police identifiers.

One of two men recently arrested was on bail at time of crime, police say

On Sept. 25, YRP investigators executed search warrants at residences in Ajax and Brampton. Two additional suspects were taken into custody, and police recovered a second loaded firearm along with automobile master keys.

Brendan Ghotra, 21, of Brampton, has been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of a prohibited device.

Masih Mohamed, 26, of Ajax, has been charged with robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, possession of a master key, failing to comply with a release order, and breach of probation.

Police noted that Mohamed was already on bail for unrelated offences at the time of the incident and was under a house arrest condition.

The arrests follow what police have described as a coordinated and violent series of events. According to earlier reports, five suspects stormed the Markham residence after the kidnapping, where the shooting occurred. Four suspects — including two young men and two teenagers — were arrested at the scene.

Shakir Bhatti, 21, of Ajax, Parkaran Panglia, 20, of Brampton, a 16-year-old from Caledon and a 17-year-old from Toronto are facing a total of seven charges, including attempted murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Police say Bhatti was released on bail on Sept. 3 in relation to the incident.

York Regional Police have released photos of both the newly charged and previously arrested suspects, stating that they believe the group may be connected to additional offences.

Photos of Parkaran Panglia and Shakir Bhatti, charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. YRP/HO.
