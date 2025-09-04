Markham shooting victim’s family outraged after 12-year-old suspect released on bail

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween called for further action on growing safety concerns in the region, saying home invasions and thefts made by repeat offenders needs to be addressed.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 4, 2025 10:31 am.

Last Updated September 4, 2025 11:56 am.

The family of the victim in a Markham shooting is speaking out after they learned that the 12-year-old boy charged with attempted murder has already been released on bail — despite allegedly committing the crime while on a previous bail release.

York Regional Police confirmed that the boy, a Toronto resident, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 2, and charged with six offences, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and possession of a firearm while unauthorized.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 near McCowan Road and 14th Avenue, where a man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement released by the victim’s family, relatives expressed both relief and outrage.

“We are relieved that the York Regional Police have swiftly apprehended the suspect and taken them into custody,” the statement reads. “However, that relief has since been shattered as the alleged offender has already been released on bail.”

CityNews has confirmed that the male youth is out on bail following his arrest on Sept. 2.

The family says the accused was already out on bail for unrelated violent offences when the August shooting occurred, and they are now calling for urgent reform to Canada’s bail laws.

“It is shocking to our family that someone so young who has been accused of several violent crimes can be out on bail so quickly,” the statement continues. “The failure to identify a potentially dangerous re-offender, regardless of age, is a devastating failure of the justice system.”

Family believes 12-year-old had accomplices

The victim’s family also raised concerns about the nature of the crime, suggesting the 12-year-old may have had accomplices at the time of the shooting.

“We are highly skeptical that a 12-year-old could have acted alone. This was a highly choreographed crime that involved a driver who fled the scene with the alleged shooter,” they said. “We believe it is critical that law enforcement continue to investigate all individuals who may have played a role in planning, supporting, or facilitating this attack.”

At a press conference on Wednesday, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween echoed similar concerns, saying the case highlights the need for legislative changes to ensure violent and repeat offenders are kept off the streets.

“I’ve been down at Queen’s Park. I have provided comments on bail reform. So have many of my colleagues across the GTA,” he said. “Here we are again. It seems like, in some cases, we have not moved the needle collectively. This is not just a police issue… We need to do something about this issue around bail and keeping those people off the streets.”

The family concluded their statement by thanking the community and police for their support, but emphasized that their sense of safety had been deeply shaken.

“Learning that the individual who allegedly committed a violent act against our family is once again free in the community has left our family deeply unsettled and fearful.”

