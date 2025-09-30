Woman in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman in her 50s is recovering in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the area of McCowan and Alton Towers, south of Steeles Avenue East, just after 8 a.m.

Paramedics initially said the woman suffered critical injuries. However, in an update, police said her injuries have been deemed not life-threatening.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The area was closed to traffic for the investigation but has since reopened.