Police investigate two possibly linked shootings in Markham and Aurora

Police investigate a shooting near Wellington Street and McDonald Drive in Aurora on June 26, 2026. (CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted June 26, 2026 7:18 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2026 7:23 am.

Police in York Region are investigating a possible link between two overnight shootings, one in Markham and another in Aurora.

The first shooting happened at a home in Markham, in the area of Lee Avenue and Kennedy Road near 14th Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say a suspect or suspects fired shots into the residence. No injuries were reported.

Around two hours later, just after 3:30 a.m., police were called to Wellington Street and McDonald Drive near Yonge Street in Aurora.

Police say a suspect or suspects fired shots at a residence and a parked vehicle.

Police say a family of around four to five people were inside the home at the time, including two to three school-aged children. No injuries were reported.

Investigators have not released suspect descriptions at this time.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Pride all weekend long

Pride will be taking over downtown Toronto this weekend with parades, marches, street festivals and something for everyone. Keep in mind, there will be road closures due to the events and FIFA World Cup. Pride...

18h ago

2 Ajax trading card game shops latest in GTA to suffer major losses after brazen break-ins

A Durham Regional Police spokesperson tells CityNews investigations into the break-and-enters at the Ajax businesses are still active.

10h ago

PM Carney to share plans to 'restore' 24 Sussex today

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to announce the government’s plan to "restore" 24 Sussex today. The 35-room mansion, built in 1896, was abandoned as the official Ottawa residence of the prime minister...

32m ago

Toronto Pride 2026: A guide to the hottest parties, performances and parade routes

It’s time to dust off your sequins and break out the glitter! Pride Toronto is celebrating its 45th anniversary this June with a festival line-up that includes over 800 artists, 10 stages and more...

June 3, 2026 4:35 pm EST EST

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Pride all weekend long

Pride will be taking over downtown Toronto this weekend with parades, marches, street festivals and something for everyone. Keep in mind, there will be road closures due to the events and FIFA World Cup. Pride...

18h ago

2 Ajax trading card game shops latest in GTA to suffer major losses after brazen break-ins

A Durham Regional Police spokesperson tells CityNews investigations into the break-and-enters at the Ajax businesses are still active.

10h ago

PM Carney to share plans to 'restore' 24 Sussex today

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to announce the government’s plan to "restore" 24 Sussex today. The 35-room mansion, built in 1896, was abandoned as the official Ottawa residence of the prime minister...

32m ago

Toronto Pride 2026: A guide to the hottest parties, performances and parade routes

It’s time to dust off your sequins and break out the glitter! Pride Toronto is celebrating its 45th anniversary this June with a festival line-up that includes over 800 artists, 10 stages and more...

June 3, 2026 4:35 pm EST EST

Most Watched Today

2:23
Pleasant weekend to be followed by hot, humid weather next week

The weekend's looking great, but next week will be a hot, sticky one. The details in our seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:38
2 Ajax trading card game shops latest in GTA to suffer brazen break-ins

As CityNews has been reporting, there have been a growing number of break-ins and thefts targeting trading card shops that specialize in high-demand cards like Pokémon. Nick Westoll has more on two Ajax businesses that are the latest to be targeted.

12h ago

0:38
Cow spotted strolling along highway 400

Aurora OPP reported spotting a cow trotting along Highway 400, bringing traffic to a standstill.

15h ago

3:43
Heat and humidity returning to GTA next week

Despite the cool, sunny days in Toronto over the past week, residents could expect a wave of heat and humidity in the coming days.

16h ago

1:45
Venezuela hit by back-to-back earthquakes, killing at least 164

Back-to-back intense earthquakes struck Venezuela, killing at least 164 people and leaving many others trapped prompting rescue efforts working late into the night for survivors.

22h ago

More Videos