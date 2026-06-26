Police investigate two possibly linked shootings in Markham and Aurora

Police in York Region are investigating a possible link between two overnight shootings, one in Markham and another in Aurora.

The first shooting happened at a home in Markham, in the area of Lee Avenue and Kennedy Road near 14th Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say a suspect or suspects fired shots into the residence. No injuries were reported.

Around two hours later, just after 3:30 a.m., police were called to Wellington Street and McDonald Drive near Yonge Street in Aurora.

Police say a suspect or suspects fired shots at a residence and a parked vehicle.

Police say a family of around four to five people were inside the home at the time, including two to three school-aged children. No injuries were reported.

Investigators have not released suspect descriptions at this time.