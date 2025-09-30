Toronto’s iconic Imperial Pub to close after decades in business

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 30, 2025 6:04 am.

Last Updated September 30, 2025 6:42 am.

A downtown Toronto landmark, known for its neon sign, library lounge, and reputation as a gathering place for students, artists, and locals alike, is closing its doors after 81 years in business.

The Imperial Pub, located on Dundas Street East near Yonge, confirmed the closure on its official website with a simple farewell message. The family-run bar and restaurant has been in operation for decades, serving as a fixture of Toronto’s nightlife and cultural scene.

“Thank you, Toronto, for 81 wonderful years,” the website reads. “With great sadness, we must inform you that we will be closing the pub on Nov. 15, 2025. It has been an honour and a delight to serve you.”

The closure comes against the backdrop of a major redevelopment project approved by Toronto’s City Council. In 2021, a proposal was submitted to transform the northeast corner of Dundas Street East and Victoria Street Lane — a block that includes the Imperial Pub — into a 23-storey, mixed-use complex consisting of 336 residential units.

That plan has since been greenlit, paving the way for demolition of the existing buildings on the site.

The Imperial Pub, first opened its doors in 1944 during the Second World War, is best known for its eclectic atmosphere, a second-floor library bar lined with bookshelves, live music, and a rooftop patio that offers a view of Sankofa (Yonge-Dundas) Square.

