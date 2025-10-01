Ottawa denies Marineland request to export its remaining beluga whales to China

A dolphin jumps out of the water as it performs during a show at Marineland park in Niagara Falls, Ont., Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted October 1, 2025 10:09 am.

Last Updated October 1, 2025 10:17 am.

Ottawa has denied a request from Marineland to send its remaining beluga whales to China.

Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson says the federal government will not grant an export permit to ship the 30 whales to the Chimelong Ocean Kingdom aquarium.

Thompson says approving the request would mean a continued life in captivity and a return to public entertainment for the whales.

Related:

She says the decision is consistent with a 2019 law that banned whale and dolphin captivity, made entertainment shows illegal and forbade breeding.

Twenty whales have died at Marineland since 2019, and the 30 that remain are the last captive whales in Canada.

Marineland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating vehicle fire, gunshots in Brampton neighbourhood

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a vehicle fire and reports of gunshots early Wednesday morning in a residential area of Brampton. Officers were called to the area of Caledon Crescent and...

2h ago

Mississauga staff push for citywide ban on consumer fireworks after surge in complaints

Mississauga could soon join neighbouring municipalities in outlawing consumer fireworks altogether, as city staff recommend sweeping new restrictions aimed at curbing safety risks, noise complaints, and...

4h ago

Man killed in late-night motorcycle collision in Hamilton

A 44-year-old man from Port Dover has died following a late-night collision between a motorcycle and a transport truck in Hamilton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened around 11 p.m....

15m ago

Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cabbagetown area

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the Cabbagetown area. Toronto police were called to Wellesley and Bleecker streets area just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A male...

11h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating vehicle fire, gunshots in Brampton neighbourhood

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a vehicle fire and reports of gunshots early Wednesday morning in a residential area of Brampton. Officers were called to the area of Caledon Crescent and...

2h ago

Mississauga staff push for citywide ban on consumer fireworks after surge in complaints

Mississauga could soon join neighbouring municipalities in outlawing consumer fireworks altogether, as city staff recommend sweeping new restrictions aimed at curbing safety risks, noise complaints, and...

4h ago

Man killed in late-night motorcycle collision in Hamilton

A 44-year-old man from Port Dover has died following a late-night collision between a motorcycle and a transport truck in Hamilton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened around 11 p.m....

15m ago

Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cabbagetown area

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the Cabbagetown area. Toronto police were called to Wellesley and Bleecker streets area just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A male...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
City says it's strengthening tenant protections

Mayor Oliva Chow tours a Scarborough apartment that tenants say is plagued with problems. Michelle Mackey reports on how the city says it's strengthening tenant protections.

10h ago

2:21
Children injured in North York apartment fire

A one-alarm fire at a North York apartment building sent five people to the hospital late Monday, including three children and a Toronto firefighter. Shauna Hunt has the details.

13h ago

0:43
Iconic downtown Toronto pub is set to close its doors

The Imperial Pub confirmed the closure on its official website with a simple farewell message. The family-run bar and restaurant has been in operation for decades, serving as a fixture of Toronto’s nightlife and cultural scene.

21h ago

0:40
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Scarborough

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court in Scarborough Village shortly after 8:20 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police say the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

21h ago

1:25
Another sign the Eglinton Crosstown may be opening soon

Metrolinx says they're set to start a 30-day revenue demonstration test this week.

21h ago

More Videos