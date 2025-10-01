Ottawa denies Marineland request to export its remaining beluga whales to China

Ottawa has denied a request from Marineland to send its remaining beluga whales to China.

Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson says the federal government will not grant an export permit to ship the 30 whales to the Chimelong Ocean Kingdom aquarium.

Thompson says approving the request would mean a continued life in captivity and a return to public entertainment for the whales.

She says the decision is consistent with a 2019 law that banned whale and dolphin captivity, made entertainment shows illegal and forbade breeding.

Twenty whales have died at Marineland since 2019, and the 30 that remain are the last captive whales in Canada.

Marineland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.