Fact File: American social media posts mislead on Canadian gun laws

Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree speaks in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. Online claims that it will soon become 'criminal' to own a gun in Canada are misleading; the federal government has prohibited certain guns, but other firearms are still legal to own. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Colleen Hale-Hodgson, The Canadian Press

Posted October 1, 2025 11:20 am.

Last Updated October 1, 2025 11:48 am.

A federal buyback of assault-style firearms from individual owners announced earlier this month prompted misleading social media posts from American influencers saying it will soon become “criminal” to own a gun in Canada.

The posts claim all Canadians are being forced to hand over their guns, but in fact many guns are not on the list of federally prohibited weapons. Many firearms used for sport and hunting remain legal, although owners must have a licence to own them.

THE CLAIM

“Canada is forcing all Canadians to hand in their guns,” reads a Sept. 28 post from the U.S. politics-focused account @WallStreetMav on the X platform, formerly Twitter. “They have one year to get compensation by handing in their guns. Starting in October 2026 it will become criminal to own a gun.”

The post, which had more than five million views and 49,000 likes at the time of publication, included a video taken from a TikTok post that showed Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree announcing a gun buyback pilot project at a news conference last week.

Other U.S. accounts on X and Facebook repeated the claim, with some adding comments advocating that Alberta join the United States: “Let’s make Alberta the 51st state.”

THE FACTS

Only certain types of firearms are covered by federal gun restrictions, and Canadians with a possession and acquisition licence are able to own other firearms for sport and hunting.

More than 2.4 million people in Canada have a firearms licence, according to a 2024 RCMP report.

There are three classes of firearms in Canada: non-restricted, restricted and prohibited.

Since May 2020, Ottawa has prohibited approximately 2,500 types of what it calls assault-style firearms — semi-automatics with sustained rapid-fire capability.

On Sept. 23, Anandasangaree announced that a federal gun buyback program for prohibited firearms will be open first to eligible gun owners in select areas of Cape Breton before it is launched to the rest of the country.

Anandasangaree said gun owners have until October 2026 to hand prohibited guns over to the government in exchange for compensation, or they can export, deactivate or turn them into police without compensation.

Compensation offered to gun owners ranges from $150 to $9,945 depending on the make and model.

An earlier phase of the compensation program saw more than 12,000 firearms handed in by businesses, with approximately $22 million in compensation paid out.

The federal government says that some 19,000 types of non-restricted firearms remain available for use in Canada.

Many firearms popular with sport shooters or hunters are still legal to own in Canada.

The Remington 700 bolt-action rifle and shotguns like the Mossberg 500 and Remington 870, for example, are not among the list of banned guns.

A freeze on handgun sales, purchases or transfers came into effect in October 2022. This limited handgun purchases to certain exempted businesses and individuals, such as law enforcement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2025.

Colleen Hale-Hodgson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Brampton family shaken after vehicle set on fire, home riddled with bullets

A Brampton family says they are living in fear after their home and vehicles were targeted in a violent overnight attack that saw gunfire tear through their house and a pickup truck doused with gasoline...

updated

25m ago

Two children injured in separate scooter collisions in Toronto, raising safety concerns

Two children were hospitalized on Tuesday after being struck by vehicles while riding scooters in separate incidents in Toronto, renewing concerns about scooter safety for young riders. On Tuesday morning,...

36m ago

Auditor general finds Ford government chose many projects backed by lobbyists to receive skills development funds

Ontario's Auditor General Shelley Spence took aim at Doug Ford government's Skills Development Fund in her annual report released on Wednesday. The fund has for years awarded funds to non-profits, unions...

9m ago

Ottawa denies Marineland request to export its remaining beluga whales to China

Ottawa has denied a request from Marineland to send its remaining beluga whales to China. Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson says the federal government will not grant an export permit to ship the 30...

1h ago

