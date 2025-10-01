Ontario to compensate jurors $120 per day from day 1 if employers don’t pay

Judge holding gavel in court courtroom at trial giving verdict background. Photo: Getty.

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 1, 2025 7:10 am.

Starting today, Ontarians who don’t get paid by their employers while serving on a jury will be compensated $120 per day from the beginning. 

Some advocates say the significant pay increase is welcome, but more support for jurors is needed.

Attorney General Doug Downey said at last Thursday’s opening of the courts ceremony in Toronto that the jury fee structure in the province hadn’t changed since 1989, an area of the justice system he called “neglected.” 

Under that structure, Ontarians who were called for jury duty were paid nothing for the first 10 days of the trial.

From days 11 to 49 of the trial, jurors received $40 daily, and $100 from Day 50 onward. 

Downey says increasing the pay to $120 is “long overdue” and will help remove financial barriers.

Mark Farrant, CEO of the Canadian Juries Commission, welcomes the move, adding that the increased compensation can help make juries more representative of Canadian society.

He says much of the population works in the wage sector or gig economy, and it’s likely many Ontarians have been willing to serve on a jury in the past but couldn’t afford to do so due to low compensation.

Farrant says he’d also like to see more post-trial mental health support available for jurors, but the pay increase is a good start.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cabbagetown area

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the Cabbagetown area. Toronto police were called to Wellesley and Bleecker streets area just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A male...

9h ago

U.S. government shutdown begins as nation faces new period of uncertainty

WASHINGTON (AP) — Plunged into a government shutdown, the U.S. is confronting a fresh cycle of uncertainty after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to strike an agreement to...

7h ago

Boy, 10, on scooter struck by vehicle in Moss Park

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being struck while riding a scooter in Moss Park. Toronto police were called to Parliament and Shuter streets at 5:45 p.m. to reports of a collision....

10h ago

Almost half of Canadians say they have seen systemic racism in their province: poll

OTTAWA — Almost half of Canadians polled say they have observed evidence of systemic racism in their province, a new survey suggests. The Leger poll of 1,627 people, conducted between Aug. 29 and 31...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cabbagetown area

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the Cabbagetown area. Toronto police were called to Wellesley and Bleecker streets area just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A male...

9h ago

U.S. government shutdown begins as nation faces new period of uncertainty

WASHINGTON (AP) — Plunged into a government shutdown, the U.S. is confronting a fresh cycle of uncertainty after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to strike an agreement to...

7h ago

Boy, 10, on scooter struck by vehicle in Moss Park

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being struck while riding a scooter in Moss Park. Toronto police were called to Parliament and Shuter streets at 5:45 p.m. to reports of a collision....

10h ago

Almost half of Canadians say they have seen systemic racism in their province: poll

OTTAWA — Almost half of Canadians polled say they have observed evidence of systemic racism in their province, a new survey suggests. The Leger poll of 1,627 people, conducted between Aug. 29 and 31...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Children injured in North York apartment fire

A one-alarm fire at a North York apartment building sent five people to the hospital late Monday, including three children and a Toronto firefighter. Shauna Hunt has the details.

10h ago

0:43
Iconic downtown Toronto pub is set to close its doors

The Imperial Pub confirmed the closure on its official website with a simple farewell message. The family-run bar and restaurant has been in operation for decades, serving as a fixture of Toronto’s nightlife and cultural scene.

19h ago

0:40
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Scarborough

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court in Scarborough Village shortly after 8:20 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police say the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

19h ago

1:25
Another sign the Eglinton Crosstown may be opening soon

Metrolinx says they're set to start a 30-day revenue demonstration test this week.

19h ago

2:12
U.S. President Donald Trump renews tariff threat on foreign-made films

Some in the film industry here in Canada are skeptical about U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed threat to slap on a 100 per cent tariff on all movies made outside of the U.S. Edward Djan has more.

17h ago

More Videos