Bell plans to launch direct-to-cell service using satellites next year

Bell Canada signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 2, 2025 10:05 am.

Last Updated October 2, 2025 10:29 am.

MONTREAL — Bell is planning to launch space-based cell service next year in a partnership with AST SpaceMobile using low-earth orbit satellites.

The company says it recently completed a space-based direct-to-cell voice call to a standard, unmodified smartphone over a Canadian wireless network using AST SpaceMobile satellites.

The demonstration also included video calling, broadband data, SMS messaging and emergency alerts using Bell’s low-band spectrum.

Bell says the space-based cellular broadband will bridge the gap between its terrestrial networks and geographically challenging areas such as northern communities and remote coastal regions.

Bell chief technology officer Mark McDonald says the technology opens significant possibilities for businesses including remote operations and monitoring in sectors like natural resources, energy and the environment.

Rogers Communications Inc. announced last month that it was expanding its satellite-to-mobile text messaging service that it launched in July. Rogers is also working toward offering full satellite-to-phone coverage across apps, data and voice service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE, TSX:RCI.B)

The Canadian Press

