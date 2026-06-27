Man wanted in violent attempted robbery in Port Credit

Photos of a man wanted i a violent attempted robbery in Port Credit in the early morning hours of June 26, 2026. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 27, 2026 3:27 pm.

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man after a woman was violently attacked during an attempted robbery in Port Credit.

Investigators say just before 6 a.m. on June 26, a woman was exiting her vehicle in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Mississauga Road when she was approached by an unknown man who demanded her keys. After refusing, the man then allegedly smashed the woman’s cellphone and pushed her to the ground, tearing her clothing while attempting to get the keys from her.
After a brief struggle, the man fled the scene on foot in a southbound direction.

The woman suffered no serious physical injuries.

The man is described as White, approximately 35 years old, clean-shaven with distinctive straight white teeth. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a surgical mask covering his face, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black jogger pants and black shoes. He was carrying a pair of drumsticks in his left hand.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 48, charged with impaired driving in deadly Brampton hit-and-run

A 48-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a deadly collision in Brampton that killed a motorcyclist early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird...

3h ago

Police hunt underway for 2 men who fled Chinatown car crash

Toronto police are investigating an early morning car crash that happened in the city’s Chinatown neighbourhood Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Spadina Avenue...

7h ago

2 men charged in violent Brampton carjacking

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged two men in connection with a “violent” carjacking that happened in Brampton at the beginning of the year. Detectives allege that a man and woman...

15m ago

Woman charged in 'targeted' downtown Toronto stabbing

Toronto police arrested and charged a woman in connection with a "targeted" downtown stabbing that happened Friday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and Yonge Street...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man, 48, charged with impaired driving in deadly Brampton hit-and-run

A 48-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a deadly collision in Brampton that killed a motorcyclist early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird...

3h ago

Police hunt underway for 2 men who fled Chinatown car crash

Toronto police are investigating an early morning car crash that happened in the city’s Chinatown neighbourhood Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Spadina Avenue...

7h ago

2 men charged in violent Brampton carjacking

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged two men in connection with a “violent” carjacking that happened in Brampton at the beginning of the year. Detectives allege that a man and woman...

15m ago

Woman charged in 'targeted' downtown Toronto stabbing

Toronto police arrested and charged a woman in connection with a "targeted" downtown stabbing that happened Friday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and Yonge Street...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Maple Leafs take Gavin McKenna 1st overall in NHL Draft

The Toronto Maple Leafs used the number one pick in Friday's NHL Draft to select Whitehorse-born winger Gavin McKenna, becoming the third player in franchise history to be selected first overall. Catalina Gillies reports.

16h ago

2:11
Weekend warm up ahead of hot week

Lots of sunshine throughout the weekend, becoming warmer and more humid into early next week.

19h ago

3:22
Very hot, humid days ahead for GTA for start of July

The GTA is in for very hot and humid days ahead for the start of July with temperatures expected to reach 34 degrees.

June 26, 2026 2:56 pm EST EST

0:27
Man dies after falling from escalator at Empress Walk Plaza

Toronto Police say a man has died in an industrial accident at the RioCan Empress Walk Plaza near Yonge Street and Empress Avenue.

June 26, 2026 12:57 pm EST EST

0:50
'Suspicious' house fire tears through Kleinburg home

Police say they are investigating a suspicious house fire that happened early Friday morning in Kleinburg.

June 26, 2026 9:11 am EST EST

More Videos