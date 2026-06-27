Man wanted in violent attempted robbery in Port Credit

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man after a woman was violently attacked during an attempted robbery in Port Credit.

Investigators say just before 6 a.m. on June 26, a woman was exiting her vehicle in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Mississauga Road when she was approached by an unknown man who demanded her keys. After refusing, the man then allegedly smashed the woman’s cellphone and pushed her to the ground, tearing her clothing while attempting to get the keys from her.

After a brief struggle, the man fled the scene on foot in a southbound direction.

The woman suffered no serious physical injuries.

The man is described as White, approximately 35 years old, clean-shaven with distinctive straight white teeth. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a surgical mask covering his face, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black jogger pants and black shoes. He was carrying a pair of drumsticks in his left hand.