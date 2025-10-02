Border services reporting kiosk outage, Toronto Pearson among airports affected

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has reported an outage with their Primary Inspection Kiosks impacting some airports across the country, including Toronto Pearson Airport.

Pearson says the outage is impacting Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, and passengers should expect to experience longer-than-normal wait times.

Billy Bishop is also affected by the outage including airports in Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Halifax.

There’s no word on when the outage might be resolved.

CBSA says travellers are being re-directed to inspection lines for manual processing by border services officers.

“We are working with partners on fixing the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience this outage may cause and thank you for your patience,” read CBSA’s post on X.