LeBlanc hopes for progress on sectoral deals before CUSMA review starts

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Heath MacDonald, left, make their way to a meeting of the Liberal caucus on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted October 2, 2025 11:49 am.

Last Updated October 2, 2025 12:10 pm.

The minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade says he’s hoping to make progress on one-off, sector-specific tariff deals with the U.S. before the official review of North America’s trilateral trade pact begins.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said today Ottawa hopes to “make progress before” the formal Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement review begins next year, and “nobody has yet suggested” Ottawa should fold the sector-specific talks into the broader review.

He said Canada is still in discussions on dropping sector-specific tariffs that are putting pressure on Canadian industries and he does not see “a dead end in those conversations.”

LeBlanc made the comments at a Senate foreign affairs committee hearing this morning.

U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up his trade war again this week with an executive order for tariffs on softwood lumber and wooden furniture, which come on top of his tariffs on steel, aluminum, automobiles, copper and goods not compliant under the free-trade pact.

LeBlanc said Ottawa is drawing a line in the sand with the Americans on supply management, both privately and publicly, and will “never” put it on the table in trade negotiations.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Border services reporting kiosk outage, Toronto Pearson among airports affected

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has reported an outage with their Primary Inspection Kiosks impacting some airports across the country, including Toronto Pearson Airport. Pearson says the outage...

48m ago

Ontario MPP Chris Scott takes leave despite calls for resignation

An Ontario member of provincial parliament facing domestic violence charges says he is taking a short leave. Chris Scott was elected in February to represent Sault Ste. Marie for the Progressive Conservatives,...

1h ago

30 arrested, millions in stolen vehicles and drugs seized by Niagara police

Niagara police say a sweeping organized crime investigation has led to the arrest of 30 people and the seizure of millions of dollars in stolen vehicles, drugs, cash, and firearms. The year-long probe,...

2h ago

Ontario asks if 'moon shot' projects should go ahead under special economic zone law

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is moving ahead with its plan to create so-called special economic zones to push forward projects it deems important, and is considering including "moon shot" ideas...

21m ago

Top Stories

Border services reporting kiosk outage, Toronto Pearson among airports affected

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has reported an outage with their Primary Inspection Kiosks impacting some airports across the country, including Toronto Pearson Airport. Pearson says the outage...

48m ago

Ontario MPP Chris Scott takes leave despite calls for resignation

An Ontario member of provincial parliament facing domestic violence charges says he is taking a short leave. Chris Scott was elected in February to represent Sault Ste. Marie for the Progressive Conservatives,...

1h ago

30 arrested, millions in stolen vehicles and drugs seized by Niagara police

Niagara police say a sweeping organized crime investigation has led to the arrest of 30 people and the seizure of millions of dollars in stolen vehicles, drugs, cash, and firearms. The year-long probe,...

2h ago

Ontario asks if 'moon shot' projects should go ahead under special economic zone law

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is moving ahead with its plan to create so-called special economic zones to push forward projects it deems important, and is considering including "moon shot" ideas...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Nuit Blanche 2025: How to get around the city all night long

As Toronto prepares for the annual Nuit Blanche art exhibition, event goers can expect all night TTC service with some road closures; here's what you need to know.

2h ago

2:19
College support staff block campus entrance as Ontario-wide strike continues

Unionized college support staff blocked the entrance to Humber College North as a provincial-wide strike continues for its fourth week.

48m ago

2:13
Export permit denied for Marineland belugas

Ottawa has nixed plans to export Marineland's belugas. Belugas may only be exported for research or if it's in the animals' best interest. But with the park closed, it's not clear what will happen to the animals now.

16h ago

2:50
Resident raising concerns about noise and traffic from Kennedy GO Station and construction

A Scarborough resident is speaking out about what he says are disruptive announcements coming from the Kennedy GO station and traffic problems from construction. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

2:33
Warm weekend followed by a cooldown

Warm and sunny weather will be on hand as the Blue Jay's begin their playoff run in Toronto although a cooldown is expected to follow. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

More Videos