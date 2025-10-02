Eiffel Tower closed as nationwide strikes held across France against austerity

Unionists use flares during a new round of strikes and protests against the caretaker government and cost-cutting Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 2, 2025 10:44 am.

Last Updated October 2, 2025 1:10 pm.

PARIS (AP) — Protesters took to the streets of more than 200 towns and cities across France on Thursday to denounce spending cuts and demand higher taxes on the rich.

In Paris, thousands of workers, retirees and students marched on Thursday afternoon from Place d’Italie. The Eiffel Tower informed visitors in a statement it was closed due to the strikes.

The nationwide strikes, called by France’s major unions, are the latest of a series of protests that started last month fueled by political turmoil and heated budget talks.

Unions are urging Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu to abandon draft budget measures proposed by his predecessor, which include social welfare freezes and austerity measures that many say will further erode the purchasing power of low-paid and middle-class workers. They also call for higher taxes on the wealthy.

Lecornu, appointed last month, has not yet unveiled the details of his budget plans and has yet to appoint his government ministers, which is expected in the coming days. The deeply divided parliament is to debate the budget bill by the end of the year.

“It’s true, it’s the first time that there are three days of strikes and protests in a month without a government or budget. It shows the level of social anger,” Sophie Binet, head of the CGT union, said Thursday.

Speaking on BFM TV news broadcaster, she was asked about the timing of the latest action: “Why are we protesting now? Because we feel that it’s now that the decisions are being made, and we want to be heard.”

The French Interior Ministry said 195,000 protesters have taken to the street across the country including 24,000 in Paris.

SNCF, the national rail company, said high-speed train services were running normally Thursday while some regional lines were affected by partial disruptions. In Paris, metro traffic was close to normal but many commuting trains were running at reduced capacity.

Some teachers and health care workers have also joined the strikes, but overall, figures appeared to show less people responded to the unions’ call than last month.

On Sept. 18, more than 500,000 demonstrators marched in France’s small towns and big cities, including Paris, according to figures from the police and interior ministry. Unions reported more than one million strikers and protesters nationwide.

The week before, a day of anti-government action across France saw streets choked with smoke, barricades in flames and volleys of tear gas amid the “Block Everything” campaign.

The Associated Press




