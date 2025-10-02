UK police say 2 victims have died, 3 others are in serious condition after synagogue attack

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall shortly after 9:30 a.m. by a member of the public. Photo: Patrick Hurst/X.

By Pan Pylas and Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted October 2, 2025 6:01 am.

Last Updated October 2, 2025 7:28 am.

Police said two people were killed and three others were seriously wounded in a synagogue attack in northern England.

The suspect was also believed to be dead, Greater Manchester Police said.

Police bomb experts were investigating whether the attacker had an explosive device.

The incident, which took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, is said to be over after a man, believed to be the offender, was shot by police.

“It is believed that the offender is deceased, although it’s not confirmed,” said the mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he said that as a result, a “degree of reassurance can be given that it’s not a developing, an ongoing, incident.”

In a series of posts on X, Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall shortly after 9:30 a.m. by a member of the public, who said he had witnessed a car being driven toward members of the public and that one man had been stabbed.

It said that minutes later shots were fired by firearms officers.

“One man has been shot, believed to be the offender,” it added.

It said four people were being treated for injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds.

Police said it had “declared Plato,” the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack.” That does not mean it has been declared a terrorist incident.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was appalled by the attack and additional police officers would be deployed at synagogues across the U.K.

He was flying home early from a summit of European leaders in Copenhagen, Denmark, to chair a meeting of the government’s emergency committee.

“The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific,” Starmer said on the X platform.

Dave Rich of the Community Security Trust, a charity that monitors antisemitism in the U.K., said Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the Jewish year.

“It’s a very solemn day and synagogues across the country will be full throughout the day,” he said.

He said there is “always a significant security operation in place” between police and the trust across the Jewish community on all major Jewish festivals.

Manchester was the site of Britain’s deadliest attack in recent years, the 2017 suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It's constant': Scarborough resident frustrated by Kennedy GO Station noise and construction traffic

A Scarborough resident says his neighbourhood has become increasingly difficult to live in due to loudspeaker announcements from Kennedy GO station and traffic congestion tied to ongoing construction. Tryko,...

2h ago

Six arrested as Toronto clears new encampment at Dufferin Grove Park

Toronto police say six people were arrested Wednesday during another encampment removal at Dufferin Grove Park, less than a week after the city declared the site cleared of tents and residents. A Toronto...

2h ago

Woman blocked from visiting her elderly mother at a Toronto long-term care home speaks out

A Toronto woman, who asked not to be publicly identified due to ongoing legal issues with her mother's estate, is detailing what she calls a cruel and illegal order from a long-term care home where her...

40m ago

Charities worried about possible drop in Thanksgiving donations due to Canada Post strike

Charities are expressing concerns over the impact another Canada Post strike will have on donations ahead of Thanksgiving. Canada Post workers walked off the job last week after the federal government...

9h ago

Top Stories

'It's constant': Scarborough resident frustrated by Kennedy GO Station noise and construction traffic

A Scarborough resident says his neighbourhood has become increasingly difficult to live in due to loudspeaker announcements from Kennedy GO station and traffic congestion tied to ongoing construction. Tryko,...

2h ago

Six arrested as Toronto clears new encampment at Dufferin Grove Park

Toronto police say six people were arrested Wednesday during another encampment removal at Dufferin Grove Park, less than a week after the city declared the site cleared of tents and residents. A Toronto...

2h ago

Woman blocked from visiting her elderly mother at a Toronto long-term care home speaks out

A Toronto woman, who asked not to be publicly identified due to ongoing legal issues with her mother's estate, is detailing what she calls a cruel and illegal order from a long-term care home where her...

40m ago

Charities worried about possible drop in Thanksgiving donations due to Canada Post strike

Charities are expressing concerns over the impact another Canada Post strike will have on donations ahead of Thanksgiving. Canada Post workers walked off the job last week after the federal government...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Export permit denied for Marineland belugas

Ottawa has nixed plans to export Marineland's belugas. Belugas may only be exported for research or if it's in the animals' best interest. But with the park closed, it's not clear what will happen to the animals now.

10h ago

2:33
Warm weekend followed by a cooldown

Warm and sunny weather will be on hand as the Blue Jay's begin their playoff run in Toronto although a cooldown is expected to follow. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:05
Blue Jays Host Fans For Unique Games Ahead of Playoffs

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with players and fans at the Rogers Centre as the Blue Jays hosted fans for a unique intrasquad game while they wait to start the playoffs.

13h ago

1:37
Bronx housing building partially collapses

A highrise building in New York's Bronx neighbourhood has partially collapsed. Ivan Rodriguez looks at what caused the structure to give way.

15h ago

0:32
Jane Goodall, animal activist and famed primatologist, dies at 91

Longtime animal activist, primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall has died at the age of 91.

16h ago

More Videos