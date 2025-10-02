Niagara police say a sweeping organized crime investigation has led to the arrest of 30 people and the seizure of millions of dollars in stolen vehicles, drugs, cash, and firearms.

The year-long probe, dubbed “Project Road King,” began in August 2024 after investigators uncovered a drug trafficking network with ties to the Niagara Region. By April 2025, the investigation had expanded significantly, drawing in multiple police services and agencies.

On Sept. 9, officers executed 12 search warrants across Niagara, Hamilton, and Toronto.

Police say the takedown resulted in the recovery of:

38 stolen vehicles valued at more than $3.3 million

12.25 kilograms of cocaine, 1 kilogram of methamphetamine, and 1.5 kilograms of MDMA

17 long guns and three handguns

More than $500,000 in Canadian cash and $4,800 in U.S. currency

Investigators also seized gold, silver, and other evidence tied to the alleged criminal network.

In total, 30 people were arrested and face 213 charges. Police say the offences range from drug trafficking and firearms-related crimes to fraud, conspiracy, and possession of stolen property.

List of those charged

Curtis Gravelle, 31, of Welland, is facing 42 charges, including conspiracy, drug trafficking, and firearms offences.

Tim Gravelle, 36, of Pelham, is facing 12 charges, including trafficking cocaine and firearms-related offences.

Brandon Barreira, 31, of Hamilton, is facing four charges, including conspiracy and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

a full list of those arrested as part of Project Road King.

Others accused face a mix of charges related to drug trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, fraud and stolen vehicle offences. Police say three of the accused remain in custody, while the others were released on various conditions.

Niagara police said the investigation revealed a sophisticated operation involving drug trafficking and organized auto theft, with some stolen vehicles already prepared for international export.

“Project Road King demonstrates the scale and complexity of organized crime networks operating in Ontario,” police said in a statement, noting the collaboration of multiple law enforcement partners.

The RCMP, Hamilton Police, Brantford Police, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and other provincial and federal agencies supported the investigation.