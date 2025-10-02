On eve of sentencing, Combs tells judge he has been ‘reborn,’ asks for mercy

FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs sits courtside in the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, March 12, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

By Michael R. Sisak And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted October 2, 2025 6:08 pm.

Last Updated October 2, 2025 9:25 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — On the eve of his sentencing, Sean “Diddy” Combs wrote a federal judge Thursday proclaiming himself to be a new man after realizing that he was “broken to my core.”

Combs, 55, told Judge Arun Subramanian that with his mind clear of drugs and alcohol after a year in jail, he can see how rotten he had become before his September 2024 arrest in a case that led to his conviction on two prostitution-related counts. His sentencing hearing is set to begin Friday morning.

“Over the past year there have been so many times that I wanted to give up. There have been some days I thought I would be better off dead. The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you — I choose to live,” he said.

A jury in July acquitted Combs of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges, but he still faces the possibility of years in jail.

Combs’ lawyers say he should go free this month, arguing his year behind bars has been enough of a penalty, while prosecutors want at least 11 years in prison.

In his letter, Combs wrote that he had “no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself.”

“In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them,” he wrote. “I am so sorry for the hurt that I caused, but I understand that the mere words ‘I’m sorry’ will never be good enough as these words alone cannot erase the pain from the past.”

Combs apologizes for attacking girlfriend

Combs apologized for hitting, kicking and dragging then-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 — an attack captured on security camera.

“The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily,” Combs wrote. “I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I’m sorry for that and always will be.”

That footage was shown repeatedly during his two-month trial, which also included testimony from women who said Combs had beaten, threatened, blackmailed or sexually assaulted them.

In her letter to the judge ahead of sentencing, Ventura dismissed Combs’ claims of remorse.

“I know that who he was to me — the manipulator, the aggressor, the abuser, the trafficker — is who he is as a human,” she wrote. “He has no interest in changing or becoming better. He will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is.”

Ventura noted that Combs had denied her allegations of assault until the footage of the beating emerged, and she urged the judge to issue a sentence that “reflects the strength it took for victims of Sean Combs to come forward.”

“I hope that your decision considers the many lives that Sean Combs has upended with his abuse and control,” she wrote.

Combs also apologized to a woman who testified under the pseudonym “Jane,” saying that “after hearing her testimony, I realized that I hurt her.”

Jane told the jury Combs had chased her around her home, put her in a chokehold, punched her in the head, kicked her as she lay in a ball on the ground, dragged her by her hair and then pressured her into having sex with a male sex worker.

“I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess,” Combs wrote. “My downfall was rooted in my selfishness.”

Combs asks judge for mercy

In jail, Combs said, he has been reading, writing, going to therapy, working out and teaching a six-week course to other inmates, “Free Game with Diddy,” imparting his business wisdom, as well as lessons learned from his mistakes and failures.

He vowed to never commit a crime again, telling the judge he’s gone through a “spiritual reset.”

Rather than make an example out of him with a lengthy sentence, Combs implored Subramanian to “make me an example of what a person can do if afforded a second chance.”

“If you allow me to go home to my family, I promise I will not let you down and I will make you proud,” he wrote.

Michael R. Sisak And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Oakville cinema targeted for a second time, pulls screenings as a precaution

An Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack last week has now been struck by gunfire, Halton police say. Halton police on Thursday around 1:50 a.m., one suspect approached the entrance of...

6h ago

Man sought after allegedly watching women inside Toronto office building washroom

Toronto police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of voyeurism after he was allegedly caught watching women inside a downtown office building washroom. Investigators say the...

11h ago

Gold bars, cash and drugs seized as Halton police charge woman in human trafficking case

Halton Regional Police say a Thornhill woman is facing multiple charges following a lengthy human trafficking investigation that uncovered thousands of dollars in cash, drugs, and even gold bars. Investigators...

14h ago

'It's constant': Scarborough resident frustrated by Kennedy GO Station noise and construction traffic

A Scarborough resident says his neighbourhood has become increasingly difficult to live in due to loudspeaker announcements from Kennedy GO station and traffic congestion tied to ongoing construction. Tryko,...

17h ago

Top Stories

Oakville cinema targeted for a second time, pulls screenings as a precaution

An Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack last week has now been struck by gunfire, Halton police say. Halton police on Thursday around 1:50 a.m., one suspect approached the entrance of...

6h ago

Man sought after allegedly watching women inside Toronto office building washroom

Toronto police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of voyeurism after he was allegedly caught watching women inside a downtown office building washroom. Investigators say the...

11h ago

Gold bars, cash and drugs seized as Halton police charge woman in human trafficking case

Halton Regional Police say a Thornhill woman is facing multiple charges following a lengthy human trafficking investigation that uncovered thousands of dollars in cash, drugs, and even gold bars. Investigators...

14h ago

'It's constant': Scarborough resident frustrated by Kennedy GO Station noise and construction traffic

A Scarborough resident says his neighbourhood has become increasingly difficult to live in due to loudspeaker announcements from Kennedy GO station and traffic congestion tied to ongoing construction. Tryko,...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Blue Jays host fans for unique games ahead of playoffs

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with players and fans at the Rogers Centre as the Blue Jays hosted fans for a unique intrasquad game while they wait to start the playoffs.

5h ago

0:58
Millions in drugs, vehicles seized and 30 arrested in Ontario-wide crackdown

An Ontario-wide investigation into a major drug trafficking ring led to the arrest of 30 people and the seizure of millions of dollars worth of drugs and stolen vehicles.

10h ago

1:08
Nuit Blanche 2025: How to get around the city all night long

As Toronto prepares for the annual Nuit Blanche art exhibition, event goers can expect all night TTC service with some road closures; here's what you need to know.

11h ago

2:19
College support staff block campus entrance as Ontario-wide strike continues

Unionized college support staff blocked the entrance to Humber College North as a provincial-wide strike continues for its fourth week.

10h ago

0:44
Two people killed in U.K. synagogue attack on Yom Kippur

U.K. police said at least two people have been killed in an attack at a synagogue on Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

14h ago

More Videos