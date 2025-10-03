Montreal police find burned car possibly related to fatal Starbucks shooting

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police say a burnt-out vehicle found in a northeastern Montreal parking lot could be linked to Wednesday’s fatal shooting at a Starbucks north of the city.

One person died and two were injured in the mid-morning shooting at a commercial plaza in Laval, Que., that is being investigated as a suspected organized crime killing.

Montreal police say someone called 911 at about 3 a.m. on Thursday to report a vehicle that was burning in a parking lot in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

Police spokesperson Annie-Claude Racine says firefighters put out the blaze, then called police when they saw traces of accelerants.

The vehicle has been towed and is being examined for evidence.

Quebec provincial police are leading the shooting investigation and have not made any arrests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press