Montreal police find burned car possibly related to fatal Starbucks shooting

Laval Police respond to a shooting in Laval, Que., on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 3, 2025 12:13 pm.

Last Updated October 3, 2025 12:39 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police say a burnt-out vehicle found in a northeastern Montreal parking lot could be linked to Wednesday’s fatal shooting at a Starbucks north of the city.

One person died and two were injured in the mid-morning shooting at a commercial plaza in Laval, Que., that is being investigated as a suspected organized crime killing.

Montreal police say someone called 911 at about 3 a.m. on Thursday to report a vehicle that was burning in a parking lot in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

Police spokesperson Annie-Claude Racine says firefighters put out the blaze, then called police when they saw traces of accelerants.

The vehicle has been towed and is being examined for evidence.

Quebec provincial police are leading the shooting investigation and have not made any arrests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect arrested in Texas in connection to 2021 attack on missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri

York Regional Police say a man wanted in connection with the December 2021 assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested in Texas and extradited to Canada. Investigators confirmed that 25-year-old Sukhpreet...

1h ago

Canada Post tables new offer to thousands of postal workers amid labour dispute

Canada Post has presented a new set of contract offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), pledging wage increases and benefit protections while stressing the need to modernize its operations...

updated

35m ago

Mayors call on Ford to cover municipalities' speed camera cancellation costs

Several Ontario municipalities are pushing back on Premier Doug Ford's planned speed camera ban, urging him to tweak the program instead of outright cancelling it — but if he forges ahead, they say the...

27m ago

Blue Jays, Yankees set for high-stakes ALDS clash. What you need to know.

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated postseason matchups in recent memory, as the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees square off in the American League Division Series (ALDS) beginning Saturday...

13m ago

Top Stories

Suspect arrested in Texas in connection to 2021 attack on missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri

York Regional Police say a man wanted in connection with the December 2021 assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested in Texas and extradited to Canada. Investigators confirmed that 25-year-old Sukhpreet...

1h ago

Canada Post tables new offer to thousands of postal workers amid labour dispute

Canada Post has presented a new set of contract offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), pledging wage increases and benefit protections while stressing the need to modernize its operations...

updated

35m ago

Mayors call on Ford to cover municipalities' speed camera cancellation costs

Several Ontario municipalities are pushing back on Premier Doug Ford's planned speed camera ban, urging him to tweak the program instead of outright cancelling it — but if he forges ahead, they say the...

27m ago

Blue Jays, Yankees set for high-stakes ALDS clash. What you need to know.

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated postseason matchups in recent memory, as the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees square off in the American League Division Series (ALDS) beginning Saturday...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Canada Post workers' union to review new offer as strike continues

The union representing Canada Post workers is set to review a new offer by the crown corporation as the strike continues on.

1h ago

2:23
Parents demand action after five weeks without permanent teachers at Toronto Catholic School

Some parents are sounding the alarm over the lack of permanent teachers at James Culnan Catholic School. As Jazan Grewal reports, three classrooms have been without a consistent teacher since the start of the school year.

3h ago

1:55
Oakville cinema attacked for a second time in days

Another attack at an Oakville cinema this time bullets flying through the front doors. It's the second strike in less than a week. Melissa Nakhavoly with more on the targeted attack.

14h ago

2:37
Toronto aims for 'leaner' budget with lower property tax hike

City officials say Toronto is aiming for a 'leaner' budget, and a lower property tax hike in 2026. Brandon Choghri speaks with residents about how they want Toronto to spend its billions, as the city launches budget consultations.

18h ago

2:24
Calypso in the Air: Toronto celebrates Calypso History Month

Jesse Ryan and Toronto’s Kaiso Street Society launch Calypso in the Air for Calypso History Month, bringing curated playlists, podcasts, and performances to cafés and community spaces. Brandon Rowe reports.

18h ago

More Videos