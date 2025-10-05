Fiery car crash in North York sends 2 people to hospital

A fiery car crash in North York sent two people to a hospital early Sunday morning with life-threatening injuries.

According to Toronto police, two drivers were allegedly travelling at a high rate of speed down Don Mills Road near Barber Green Road at approximately 12:15 a.m.

Their vehicles eventually made contact with each other, causing them to lose control and smash into fixed objects on the west side of the road.

According to authorities, the vehicles then caught on fire. The drivers – a 24-year-old and a 23-year-old – were rescued and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.