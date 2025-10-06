BMO sees long-term economic damage even from optimistic tariff scenario

Prime Minister Mark Carney greets workers at Walters Group Steel fabrication plant in Hamilton, Ont., Wednesday, July 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Posted October 6, 2025 11:58 am.

Last Updated October 6, 2025 12:41 pm.

TORONTO — A new report looking at some possible paths ahead for U.S tariffs finds that even the base case could mean a 1.5 per cent drop in long-term GDP, while a worst case could cut five per cent off growth.

The report from BMO looked at three scenarios, including a benign case that reflects current U.S. policies, which the bank figures has resulted in about a seven per cent effective tariff on Canadian goods.

The benign base case would likely mean only a moderate effect on near-term growth, while the worst-case scenario of 35 per cent tariffs on all imports from Canada — the current rate on non-CUSMA compliant goods — would likely lead to a moderate recession in the near-term as well as worsen long-term growth and inflation.

In between, a middle scenario of tariffs averaging 15 per cent, similar to other trading partners like Europe or Japan, could mean significantly slower growth in the near-term and 2.5 per cent shaved off longer term economic growth.

The GDP projections are based from the start of the year, so some loss of growth, especially for the base case, has already happened, but the report shows the broad range of possibilities still ahead.

BMO chief economist Douglas Porter says that with so many moving parts it’s hard to see a clear path ahead, but that the benign path forward with something close to current rates seems most likely.

“We call it the muddle through scenario,” said Porter.

“We do believe that something close to the average tariff on Canada is about what we’re gonna be left with.”

He said there could be some changes in industry-specific tariffs, but that change could go both ways.

“We are hopeful that one of the things that we might hear from this week’s meeting between the prime minister and the president is some sort of relief on steel tariffs,” said Porter.

“But on the other hand, it could be replaced with something else down the line because we know they have a long list of sectoral tariffs that the administration is looking at.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BMO)

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Illegal graffiti getting worse, Toronto business and home owners say

On a stretch of Dupont Street between Spadina Road and Ossington Avenue in the Annex neighbourhood, several home and business owners say their properties continue to be tagged. "Many times you get it...

Speakers Corner

40m ago

'Smirnoff's next': Ford doubles down on pulling Crown Royal from LCBO shelves

Premier Doug Ford is escalating his fight with spirits giant Diageo, vowing to pull Crown Royal and other popular brands from LCBO shelves if the company follows through on plans to shutter a bottling...

1h ago

Ontario school boards urge Ford to halt plan to scrap speed cameras

Ontario's school boards are jointly urging the provincial government not to proceed with Premier Doug Ford's plan to get rid of speed cameras. A statement today from the province's four publicly funded...

36m ago

Four charged after $85K liquor theft ring busted in GTA, drugs seized

Four Mississauga residents are facing a slate of charges after Halton police and LCBO investigators dismantled what they describe as an organized theft ring responsible for stealing more than $85,000 worth...

1h ago

Top Stories

Illegal graffiti getting worse, Toronto business and home owners say

On a stretch of Dupont Street between Spadina Road and Ossington Avenue in the Annex neighbourhood, several home and business owners say their properties continue to be tagged. "Many times you get it...

Speakers Corner

40m ago

'Smirnoff's next': Ford doubles down on pulling Crown Royal from LCBO shelves

Premier Doug Ford is escalating his fight with spirits giant Diageo, vowing to pull Crown Royal and other popular brands from LCBO shelves if the company follows through on plans to shutter a bottling...

1h ago

Ontario school boards urge Ford to halt plan to scrap speed cameras

Ontario's school boards are jointly urging the provincial government not to proceed with Premier Doug Ford's plan to get rid of speed cameras. A statement today from the province's four publicly funded...

36m ago

Four charged after $85K liquor theft ring busted in GTA, drugs seized

Four Mississauga residents are facing a slate of charges after Halton police and LCBO investigators dismantled what they describe as an organized theft ring responsible for stealing more than $85,000 worth...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Jays beat Yankees 13-7 in game 2, lead series 2-0

The Blue Jays hit 5 home runs in their win over the Yankees on Sunday afternoon, while Trey Yesavage struck out 11 batters in his playoff debut. Lindsay Dunn recaps the game.

15h ago

2:51
Warm Monday before a return to fall weather

After a warm weekend, Monday will see more summer-like temperatures ahead of wet conditions on Tuesday, just as cool weather moves in for the rest of the week.

18h ago

2:52
Restaurants across Canada seeing boost from Jays playoff push

Baseball fever is back and its spreading beyond the ballpark. Restaurants across the country are packed with fans cheering on the home team and staff say business is booming. Catalina Gillies reports.

19h ago

2:33
Summer-like days continue Sunday

Sunday is a great day for outdoor activities with summer-like temperatures in the high 20s, and in some cases reaching the 30s which might break the record for the highest temperature recorded this time of the year.

20h ago

1:51
Blue Jays beat Yankees 10-1 in Game 1 of ALDS

The Toronto Blue Jays opened the post-season with a big win over the New York Yankees in game 1 of their series. Lindsay Dunn recaps all the highlights and post-game reaction.
More Videos