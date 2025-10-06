Chief justice says rule of law, judicial independence defend Canada from autocracy

OTTAWA — Chief Justice Richard Wagner says that while Canada is not a superpower in the traditional sense of the word, it is certainly a democratic superpower.

Wagner told dignitaries at the Supreme Court of Canada today that the country’s legal community is united in a deep conviction that the rule of law and judicial independence are not abstract concepts.

He said these tenets are the best defence against tyranny and autocracy.

Wagner addressed today’s ceremonial opening of the top court’s judicial year — the first such event since September 1986.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser, lawyers, academics and students joined former members of the court and its staff for the occasion.

As the Supreme Court marks its 150th anniversary, Wagner called on participants to affirm the principles of the rule of law, judicial independence and equal access to justice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press