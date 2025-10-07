MPs launch probe of trucking sector after Bloc calls out labour standards

Bloc Quebecois MP Xavier Barsalou-Duval rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, March 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted October 7, 2025 1:38 pm.

Last Updated October 7, 2025 2:40 pm.

OTTAWA — A House of Commons committee is set to launch a study of labour standards in the trucking sector today after the Bloc Québécois called on the government to end what it calls exploitative practices.

The transport committee is launching a study of an industry business model which sees transport companies classify drivers as independent contractors rather than employees.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance has called the model the “largest tax, labour misclassification, safety and human trafficking scheme in Canada,” arguing that it manipulates the tax base and jeopardizes the health and safety of Canadians on highways.

The study will include at least six meetings and the committee is expected to ask the minister of transport and the secretaries of state for labour and revenue to testify.

Bloc Québécois MP Xavier Barsalou-Duval, the party’s critic for transport, held a press conference with representatives of the trucking industry on Monday to speak about what he called unfair labour practices.

They presented ten recommendations to the federal government which include launching an official inquiry into driver exploitation and prohibiting temporary foreign workers from operating as incorporated drivers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I think they're going to be very happy,' Trump says ahead of meeting with Carney

U.S. President Donald Trump sounded positive about a possible trade deal on some tariffs ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House on Tuesday. "I think they're going to...

updated

1h ago

Blue Jays eye ALDS sweep: What to know before Game 3 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from advancing to their first American League Championship Series (ALCS) since 2016. After two emphatic victories at Rogers Centre, the Jays carry a commanding...

2h ago

'Cash grabs, pure and simple': Ford rebuffs mayors' plea to keep speed cameras

Premier Doug Ford has doubled down on his government's plan to ban municipal speed cameras across Ontario, rejecting appeals from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward to...

3h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT 30-day revenue service demonstration begins, opening date still unclear

Officials say the revenue service demonstration is the last major test needed before launching the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the future.

1h ago

Top Stories

'I think they're going to be very happy,' Trump says ahead of meeting with Carney

U.S. President Donald Trump sounded positive about a possible trade deal on some tariffs ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House on Tuesday. "I think they're going to...

updated

1h ago

Blue Jays eye ALDS sweep: What to know before Game 3 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from advancing to their first American League Championship Series (ALCS) since 2016. After two emphatic victories at Rogers Centre, the Jays carry a commanding...

2h ago

'Cash grabs, pure and simple': Ford rebuffs mayors' plea to keep speed cameras

Premier Doug Ford has doubled down on his government's plan to ban municipal speed cameras across Ontario, rejecting appeals from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward to...

3h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT 30-day revenue service demonstration begins, opening date still unclear

Officials say the revenue service demonstration is the last major test needed before launching the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the future.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
Trump says Carney is a 'great man' and 'tough negotiator' in trade talks

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney shared a laugh at the Oval Office when asked by reporters what's delaying their trade deal.

2h ago

1:03
'We compete': Carney pressed on what's delaying a Canada-U.S. trade deal

While taking questions alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Mark Carney was pressed on what's caused the delay for Canada and the U.S. to reach a trade deal in comparison to other nations who have.

1h ago

2:01
Carney seeks steel tariff relief but will Trump budge?

Prime Minister Mark Carney to set to head into a high-stakes meeting with U.S. President Trump as the Liberal leader faces pressure to bring down steel tariffs from premiers and the opposition.

5h ago

2:43
Etobicoke residents file lawsuit against city over homeless shelter

The 'New Toronto Initiative' is suing the city, local councillor and a consultant over plans to build a new homeless shelter for seniors at 66 Third Street in Etobicoke. Michelle Mackey reports.

17h ago

2:14
Rain to bring cooler temperatures

Rain on Tuesday will make way for cooler temperatures for the rest of the week Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

More Videos