Students at Durham Region high school speak out after cancellation of prom

Prom is considered a rite of passage for high school years, but three schools in Durham Region have cancelled the event that was set to happen next spring.

On Friday afternoon, students received a letter stating that beginning this year, the school would be moving away from organizing a formal prom.

They added that “growing expectations, liabilities and risks connected to school-run proms make it increasingly difficult for schools to continue offering them in the way they once were.”

Matthew Perry, a grade 12 student at Brooklin high school, said he was disappointed by the abrupt decision. “It’s something that we look forward to at the end of the year.”

“It’s just kind of a little disrespectful,” said Carsen Brown, another grade 12 student.

The letter obtained by CityNews sent to Brooklin students about the cancellation of their prom.

“Maybe they’re using the liability as a front, but I’m not sure,” said Brown. “It’s safe and I know it’s been that way for years.”

“During the afterparties … they can’t be held accountable for that; that’s not on them. That’s our decision, we’re not on their property anymore,” shared Perry.

On Monday, students walked out of class protesting the principal’s decision, with some parental support. “We’ve been waiting for a long time. Four years just for one night,” said one student at the protest.

“I know that prom was important to myself, and friends and family and people here are going to be feeling upset about it,” added Erin, a high school parent.

CityNews has since obtained an updated notice sent out to high school kids on Monday afternoon after the walkout.

Part of the letter said they had heard the concerns around the need for more conversation with students before making the change and that “in light of the feedback, we are pausing the planning to consider responsive steps forward.”

Email sent home to students after they walked out in protest over the cancellation of prom. Email sent home to students after they walked out in protest over the cancellation of prom.

CityNews also reached out to Brooklin for comment but did not receive a response.

News about prom being cut reached all the way to Whitby Mayor Elizabeth Roy’s office.

“When COVID-19 hit, my daughter, who is 22, didn’t get prom and here is the opportunity to have prom but it’s the human nature who is taking it away,” said Roy.

It’s not just Brooklin high school moving away from the senior event.

Uxbridge High School and Brock High School have planned to cancel prom.

We reached out to Durham District School Board, and they said in part “We support change, but have asked these schools to pause, and to schedule opportunities to sit down with students and staff to understand the concerns and to explore meaningful alternatives or adjustments that reflect our shared values and priorities.”

“I honestly think that communication to the student council, but also to the parent council could have been handled differently and better,” said Roy. “Other schools are having prom and for three schools not to have prom, there needs to be a way to figure this out.

An online petition calling on the Brooklin High School administration to reverse course has garnered over 2,900 signatures so far. Students like Perry say they will not stop speaking out until they get their rite of passage back.

“I hope that they rethink it, I know it’s going to be something like mini-games on the field at the end of the year and that’s not going to cut it.