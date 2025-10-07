Canadian fans head to New York as Blue Jays try for ALDS sweep

As the Toronto Blue Jays look to sweep the American League Division Series in Game 3 tonight, some Canadian fans say they’ll be cheering proudly from the stands at Yankee Stadium.

The Jays currently lead the series 2-0 after two high-scoring games at Rogers Centre against the New York Yankees.

Tim Macdonell, CEO of Elite Sports Tours in Toronto, says fans who follow the team on the road likely “eat, sleep and breathe” Blue Jays baseball, and this season has been special for all of Canada.

However, buying tickets for the matchup in New York City hasn’t been easy for many Jays fans, as the Yankees have limited ticket sales to fans within New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

Ryan May, who says he’ll be in the bleachers for Game 3 with some fellow Jays fans, says Canadians love anything they can rally around together, especially baseball.

He says he expects to see a lot of blue in the crowd at Yankee Stadium today as the Blue Jays make their push for the pennant.

Shane Bieber gets the ball for the Blue Jays and will try to emulate the excellent starts in this series by veteran Kevin Gausman and rookie Trey Yesavage.

The Yankees counter with Carlos Rodon, an 18-game winner who won Game 2 of New York’s Wild Card Series victory over Boston.

If the Blue Jays win tonight, they will await the winner of a series between Seattle and Detroit in the AL Championship Series.