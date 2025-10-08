4 men arrested at downtown protest: Toronto police

Toronto police say four people were arrested during a protest in the downtown core on Tuesday evening.

The arrests took place during a demonstration near York Street and Bremner Boulevard on Oct. 7, with incidents unfolding over several hours.

Man charged with theft of flag

Officers say they arrested a man who allegedly stole a flag from a counter-protestor at the demonstration in the Harbourfront area just after 6:50 p.m.

Despite police orders, the man allegedly refused to return the flag and was taken into custody.

Police arrested Marwan Chatila, 23, of Mississauga. He has been charged with theft under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Protester arrested for mischief, wearing a disguise

Roughly 10 minutes later, around 7 p.m., police say a man was seen allegedly climbing traffic poles and defacing street signs with a black marker. The individual was also allegedly wearing a disguise.

Officers arrested Mehmed Yurt, 22, of Brampton. He has been charged with two counts of mischief and wearing disguise with intent.

He is scheduled to attend court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

Officer allegedly assaulted during arrest

A third arrest took place later in the evening around 9:40 p.m.

Police say a man allegedly stood in front of a police vehicle and refused to move. When an officer approached him, the man allegedly assaulted the officer. However, no injuries were reported.

Police arrested Barry Conway, 40, of Hamilton. He has been charged with obstructing a peace officer, and assaulting a peace officer.

He is scheduled to attend court at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Fourth man charged with obstruction

In a separate incident at the same demonstration, police say a man allegedly interfered with officers during an arrest.

Jamie Glennie, 21, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer. He is also scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Police have not released details on the nature of the demonstration or the groups involved.