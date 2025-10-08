Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Questlove, Twenty One Pilots and Raye to present at Rock Hall

This combination of photos shows, from left, Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, N.Y. on Sept. 7, Olivia Rodrigo the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Spring into Action gala on April 24, 2025, and Questlove at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in New York on Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo)

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted October 8, 2025 9:01 am.

Last Updated October 8, 2025 11:40 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — A glittering list of music figures will help present awards at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this year, including Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Questlove, Twenty One Pilots, Missy Elliott and Raye.

The induction ceremony honoring Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, OutKast, Phish, the Black Crowes, Oasis and more will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 8, streaming live on Disney+.

Other presenters revealed Wednesday include Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen and Teddy Swims.

Other acts going into the Hall this year include Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Maná, Soundgarden and the White Stripes. Salt-N-Pepa are being inducted as one of two recipients of the Musical Influence Award, the other being classic rock singer-songwriter Warren Zevon.

Last year, Mary J. Blige,Cher, Foreigner, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band and singer-guitarist Peter Frampton were inducted.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press



