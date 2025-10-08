Officer cleared of wrongdoing in fatal Markham, Ont., shooting: police watchdog

Ontario’s police watchdog says an officer who fatally shot a man while he stabbed a woman in a Markham, Ont., condo didn’t commit a criminal offence.

The Special Investigations Unit had been looking into the shooting that took place in the early morning of June 11 in a condominium complex on Buchanan Drive.

The SIU says York Regional Police officers were investigating a disturbance at a unit and they knocked on the door several times while hearing “concerning sounds” coming from inside.

The watchdog says a building security guard unlocked the door and the officers saw a woman lying face down on a massage table, uninjured.

The SIU says a man then came out of a bedroom and stabbed the woman multiple times despite orders from police to stop, before an officer fired at him once and struck him in the head.

The 34-year-old man later died in hospital and the SIU has determined that the officer who shot him used reasonable force under the circumstances.

The woman was also taken to hospital and treated for her stab wounds, and a knife was recovered from the scene.

SIU director Joseph Martino has determined “there is no basis” for proceeding with criminal charges against the police officer in this case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.