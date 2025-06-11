updated

Man shot by police following alleged attack on woman in Markham, SIU investigating

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 11, 2025 7:03 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2025 7:56 am.

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by responding officers in Markham following an alleged attack on a woman early on Wednesday morning.

York Regional Police (YRP) said officers were called to a condominium in the Buchanan Drive area near Hwy. 7 and Birchmount Road just after 4:30 a.m. for a welfare check.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a man “actively attacking” a woman. Police said the man was shot and is being transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The female victim was also rushed to a trauma centre to be treated for injuries sustained in the alleged assault.

A police spokesperson tells CityNews authorities are treating the incident as a case of domestic violence. It’s unknown if the man was using a weapon at the time of the attack on the woman.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) tells CityNews they have taken over the case. Further details are expected on Wednesday morning.

YRP noted that someone in the condo building heard a commotion and phoned 911. There was no one else inside the unit when police arrived.

There is a large police presence in the area, and the investigation is ongoing.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person.

