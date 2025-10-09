Ontario declares measles outbreak over after more than 2,300 infections

A person infected with measles is seen scratching their upper arm in this undated photo. CITYNEWS suthep wongkhad

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted October 9, 2025 2:07 pm.

Last Updated October 9, 2025 2:30 pm.

A weekly Public Health Ontario epidemiology report says the measles outbreak that began in the province almost a year ago is over.

The report says Ontario declared the end of the outbreak on Monday using national guidance that says an outbreak is complete 46 days after the onset of a rash in the last case.

It says the last person to get measles linked to the outbreak got the rash on Aug. 21.

The report says 2,375 people had been infected in the outbreak, spanning 26 public health units.

The spread started on Oct. 18 last year after exposure to someone who got measles in New Brunswick.

One baby died in southwestern Ontario after the mother was infected with measles and gave birth prematurely.

Another baby died in Alberta’s ongoing outbreak.

Ontario’s report cautions that measles still continues to circulate in Canada, so public health officials continue to be on alert.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after ‘Islamophobic attack,’ family says

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an "Islamophobic attack" at a Markham hotel late last month.

1h ago

Two fined after illegal drone flights over Rogers Centre during Blue Jays playoff games

Toronto police say two people have been charged after flying drones over Rogers Centre during the Blue Jays' current postseason run. The incidents happened on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, when the Blue Jays hosted...

1h ago

Province restoring lane of traffic on stretch of Bloor Street in Etobicoke, will keep bike lanes

The Ford government will be restoring a lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid an ongoing court case over the removal of bike lanes in the City of Toronto. The province says between...

1h ago

'We're going to be pinching ourselves': Kingston man wins record $75-million OLG Lotto Max jackpot

Ontario has a new record-breaking lottery winner. David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., has officially become the biggest Lotto Max winner in Ontario history and the second largest in Canadian lottery history,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after ‘Islamophobic attack,’ family says

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an "Islamophobic attack" at a Markham hotel late last month.

1h ago

Two fined after illegal drone flights over Rogers Centre during Blue Jays playoff games

Toronto police say two people have been charged after flying drones over Rogers Centre during the Blue Jays' current postseason run. The incidents happened on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, when the Blue Jays hosted...

1h ago

Province restoring lane of traffic on stretch of Bloor Street in Etobicoke, will keep bike lanes

The Ford government will be restoring a lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid an ongoing court case over the removal of bike lanes in the City of Toronto. The province says between...

1h ago

'We're going to be pinching ourselves': Kingston man wins record $75-million OLG Lotto Max jackpot

Ontario has a new record-breaking lottery winner. David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., has officially become the biggest Lotto Max winner in Ontario history and the second largest in Canadian lottery history,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:50
Charges laid in hate-motivated attack on Markham Muslim hotel worker

The family of a Muslim man who was attacked while working at his job in a Markham hotel, spoke out about the horrific event and charges police laid on the suspect for the hate-motivated attack.

2h ago

2:51
Blue Jays take out Yankees, securing ALCS spot for the first time in nearly a decade

The Toronto Blue Jays have secured their spot in the ALCS after a winning against the New York Yankees, pushing Canada's team into the next series for the first time in nearly a decade.

2h ago

2:38
Chilly Thursday ahead of a seasonal long weekend

Thursday will be slightly colder than usual with some frost advisories, just ahead of the long weekend where temperatures will warm up to more seasonal temperatures.

16h ago

2:10
Historic heart transplant using a heart that stopped beating conducted in Canada

It's being called a historic moment for health care in Canada, after a Toronto surgeon successfully completed this country's first donation after death heart transplant.

13h ago

1:49
Police use 'spoof masks' to announce Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

Police from across Canada with the Bolo program announced the top 25 most wanted fugitives in the country in a press conference where officers dressed in 'spoof masks' of the fugitives.
More Videos