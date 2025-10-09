Ontario declares measles outbreak over after more than 2,300 infections

A weekly Public Health Ontario epidemiology report says the measles outbreak that began in the province almost a year ago is over.

The report says Ontario declared the end of the outbreak on Monday using national guidance that says an outbreak is complete 46 days after the onset of a rash in the last case.

It says the last person to get measles linked to the outbreak got the rash on Aug. 21.

The report says 2,375 people had been infected in the outbreak, spanning 26 public health units.

The spread started on Oct. 18 last year after exposure to someone who got measles in New Brunswick.

One baby died in southwestern Ontario after the mother was infected with measles and gave birth prematurely.

Another baby died in Alberta’s ongoing outbreak.

Ontario’s report cautions that measles still continues to circulate in Canada, so public health officials continue to be on alert.