Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ask families to join fight against predatory social media policies

Meghan Markle, left, and Prince Harry, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the third annual World Mental Health Day Gala, hosted by Project Healthy Minds, at Spring Studios on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By James Pollard, The Associated Press

Posted October 9, 2025 11:42 pm.

Last Updated October 10, 2025 5:08 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged parents to stand against social media companies that they said prey upon children with exploitative algorithms as the “explosion of unregulated artificial intelligence” adds to their concerns that technologies’ benefits are inseparable from its dangers.

To underscore that point, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cited research from advocacy group ParentsTogether that found researchers posing as children experienced harmful interactions every five minutes they spent with an artificial intelligence chatbot.

“This wasn’t content created by a third party. These were the companies’ own chatbots working to advance their own depraved internal policies,” said Prince Harry at Spring Studios in Manhattan Thursday night as he and Markle were named Humanitarians of the Year by the nonprofit Project Healthy Minds. “But here’s what gives us hope: these families aren’t facing this alone.”

To build their movement of families fighting for online safety, the couple also announced Thursday that their foundation’s Parents Network would join forces with ParentsTogether.

Their remarks came at the annual gala for Project Healthy Minds, a Millennial- and Gen Z-driven tech nonprofit that runs a free online marketplace aiming to connect patients with the exact mental health care they seek.

The couple has made youth mental health a cornerstone of their philanthropic work since launching the Archewell Foundation in 2020 after stepping aside as working royals. Through its network for families who have experienced online harm and support of youth-led organizations shaping responsible technology, the nonprofit works to make digital spaces safer.

Prince Harry has previously stressed the need to hold powerful social media companies accountable. He warned last year that young people are experiencing an “epidemic” of anxiety, depression and social isolation driven by negative experiences online.

According to numerous studies, few guardrails exist to mitigate kids’ exposure to age-inappropriate content including pornography and violence on social media, where they also face cyberbullying and sexual harassment.

The issue could also be considered personal for the couple. Markle has been open about her mental health struggles due to what she describes as the royal family’s intense pressures and tabloid attacks. Harry’s own personal life has been the subject of much tabloid reporting, including targeted phone hacking and surveillance.

Prince Harry brought his awareness campaign to a reception Wednesday night hosted by men’s health nonprofit Movember. In a conversation with television journalist Brooke Baldwin, he emphasized that men should not feel isolated because he repeatedly hears the same struggles when he speaks with them.

“The biggest barrier is the belief that no one will understand,” he said in comments reshared on his blog. “Loneliness convinces you you’re the only one, which is rarely true.”

“Culture makers” such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are important voices in mental health conversations because they inspire their enormous audiences to seek care, according to Project Healthy Minds CEO Phil Schermer.

But Schermer emphasized that the “moment of inspiration is fleeting” and it’s important for celebrities to take the extra step of partnering with trusted organizations that can actually deliver care.

He pointed to NBC television personality Carson Daly, the gala’s host, as an example. Daly opened up about his own anxiety on the air after reading a 2018 essay by NBA champion Kevin Love about an in-game panic attack.

Daly, a Project Healthy Minds board member, said mental health is now the most common topic that comes up when fans recognize him in public.

“I was like, ’I want to put all my eggs in this basket’ because I see the power even when I tell my story, it unlocks so many other people telling their story,” Daly told the Associated Press. “And I think that process — that’s how the destigmatization works.”

The money raised Thursday night will help the nonprofit build new filters that break down care options by their insurance providers and preferences for in-person or telehealth service options, according to Schermer. He compared the features to those on travel planning sites such as Expedia that allow users to choose the times, prices and airlines of their flight options.

Schermer said that having a recognizable host in Daly also helps “make it cool to talk about your emotions.”

“It’s not just the absence of a stigma,” Schermer said. “It’s also the presence of a sense of pride that by being vulnerable, being honest, being open, that that’s actually your greatest superpower.”

Thursday night’s other honoree was Indianapolis Colts co-owner and chief brand officer Kalen Jackson. The NFL executive — who talks openly about dealing with anxiety — has continued the team’s staunch support for mental health after the death of her father and beloved former owner Jim Irsay.

Project Healthy Minds recognized Jackson with its inaugural Sports Visionary of the Year Award, presented by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Jackson leads her family’s Kicking The Stigma initiative, which raises awareness about mental health disorders and tries to expand access to care across Indiana and country.

______

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

James Pollard, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Post union switching from countrywide to rotating strikes

OTTAWA — The union representing Canada Post employees says it will switch from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning, in a move that will get mail and parcels moving again. The...

6h ago

Driver in critical condition following Brampton crash

A driver has been taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton. The crash involving an SUV and a truck, occurred at the Finch Avenue and Kenview Boulevard...

6h ago

Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after ‘Islamophobic attack,’ family says

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an "Islamophobic attack" at a Markham hotel late last month.

14h ago

Durham College student barred from attending convocation because of religious symbol

Harwinder Singh still hasn’t received his degree from Durham College, after venue security stopped him from attending his own convocation because of the kirpan. Singh was wearing the kirpan -- a...

8h ago

Top Stories

Canada Post union switching from countrywide to rotating strikes

OTTAWA — The union representing Canada Post employees says it will switch from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning, in a move that will get mail and parcels moving again. The...

6h ago

Driver in critical condition following Brampton crash

A driver has been taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton. The crash involving an SUV and a truck, occurred at the Finch Avenue and Kenview Boulevard...

6h ago

Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after ‘Islamophobic attack,’ family says

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an "Islamophobic attack" at a Markham hotel late last month.

14h ago

Durham College student barred from attending convocation because of religious symbol

Harwinder Singh still hasn’t received his degree from Durham College, after venue security stopped him from attending his own convocation because of the kirpan. Singh was wearing the kirpan -- a...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Cloudy Friday with cold morning temperatures

The GTA will wake up to a chilly Friday morning, but temperatures are expected to rebound into the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

10h ago

1:52
Ford government to restore singular lane of traffic on Bloor St. W

The Ford government announced it will be restoring a singular lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid the premier's clash with the city to remove bike lanes.

16h ago

1:50
Charges laid in hate-motivated attack on Markham Muslim hotel worker

The family of a Muslim man who was attacked while working at his job in a Markham hotel, spoke out about the horrific event and charges police laid on the suspect for the hate-motivated attack.

17h ago

2:32
Kingston man becomes biggest Ontario Lotto Max winner with $75M jackpot

David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., has officially become the biggest Lotto Max winner in Ontario history and the second largest in Canadian lottery history, after claiming a staggering $75 million jackpot from the Aug. 19 draw.

17h ago

2:51
Blue Jays take out Yankees, securing ALCS spot for the first time in nearly a decade

The Toronto Blue Jays have secured their spot in the ALCS after a winning against the New York Yankees, pushing Canada's team into the next series for the first time in nearly a decade.

17h ago

More Videos