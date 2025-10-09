Those in Canada with loved ones in Middle East hopeful about Hamas-Israel peace plan

People react as they celebrate following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting, at a plaza known as Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ohad Zwigenberg

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 9, 2025 12:30 pm.

Last Updated October 9, 2025 1:14 pm.

People in Canada with family in the Middle East are hopeful a U.S.-backed peace deal will finally put an end to the Hamas-Israel war.

Montrealer Raquel Ohnona Look, whose son was killed by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, says she’s eager to see Israeli hostages released.

Look says she can’t begin to imagine the pain of families of those who have been held captive for two years.

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a first phase of a plan that will see Hamas release the 20 living hostages while Israel pulls troops back to an agreed-upon line.

Omar Mansour, based in Vancouver, has family in the Gaza Strip and says any plan that will stop the killing of innocent civilians is welcome.

Mansour says he wants the Canadian government to do more to support people in Gaza, including by reopening a special visa program to assist people fleeing the conflict

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after ‘Islamophobic attack,’ family says

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an "Islamophobic attack" at a Markham hotel late last month.

1h ago

Two fined after illegal drone flights over Rogers Centre during Blue Jays playoff games

Toronto police say two people have been charged after flying drones over Rogers Centre during the Blue Jays' current postseason run. The incidents happened on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, when the Blue Jays hosted...

1h ago

Ontario declares measles outbreak over after more than 2,300 infections

A weekly Public Health Ontario epidemiology report says the measles outbreak that began in the province almost a year ago is over. The report says Ontario declared the end of the outbreak on Monday...

9m ago

Province restoring lane of traffic on stretch of Bloor Street in Etobicoke, will keep bike lanes

The Ford government will be restoring a lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid an ongoing court case over the removal of bike lanes in the City of Toronto. The province says between...

1h ago

Top Stories

Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after ‘Islamophobic attack,’ family says

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an "Islamophobic attack" at a Markham hotel late last month.

1h ago

Two fined after illegal drone flights over Rogers Centre during Blue Jays playoff games

Toronto police say two people have been charged after flying drones over Rogers Centre during the Blue Jays' current postseason run. The incidents happened on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, when the Blue Jays hosted...

1h ago

Ontario declares measles outbreak over after more than 2,300 infections

A weekly Public Health Ontario epidemiology report says the measles outbreak that began in the province almost a year ago is over. The report says Ontario declared the end of the outbreak on Monday...

9m ago

Province restoring lane of traffic on stretch of Bloor Street in Etobicoke, will keep bike lanes

The Ford government will be restoring a lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid an ongoing court case over the removal of bike lanes in the City of Toronto. The province says between...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:50
Charges laid in hate-motivated attack on Markham Muslim hotel worker

The family of a Muslim man who was attacked while working at his job in a Markham hotel, spoke out about the horrific event and charges police laid on the suspect for the hate-motivated attack.

2h ago

2:51
Blue Jays take out Yankees, securing ALCS spot for the first time in nearly a decade

The Toronto Blue Jays have secured their spot in the ALCS after a winning against the New York Yankees, pushing Canada's team into the next series for the first time in nearly a decade.

2h ago

2:38
Chilly Thursday ahead of a seasonal long weekend

Thursday will be slightly colder than usual with some frost advisories, just ahead of the long weekend where temperatures will warm up to more seasonal temperatures.

16h ago

2:10
Historic heart transplant using a heart that stopped beating conducted in Canada

It's being called a historic moment for health care in Canada, after a Toronto surgeon successfully completed this country's first donation after death heart transplant.

13h ago

1:49
Police use 'spoof masks' to announce Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

Police from across Canada with the Bolo program announced the top 25 most wanted fugitives in the country in a press conference where officers dressed in 'spoof masks' of the fugitives.
More Videos