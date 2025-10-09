Those in Canada with loved ones in Middle East hopeful about Hamas-Israel peace plan

People in Canada with family in the Middle East are hopeful a U.S.-backed peace deal will finally put an end to the Hamas-Israel war.

Montrealer Raquel Ohnona Look, whose son was killed by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, says she’s eager to see Israeli hostages released.

Look says she can’t begin to imagine the pain of families of those who have been held captive for two years.

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a first phase of a plan that will see Hamas release the 20 living hostages while Israel pulls troops back to an agreed-upon line.

Omar Mansour, based in Vancouver, has family in the Gaza Strip and says any plan that will stop the killing of innocent civilians is welcome.

Mansour says he wants the Canadian government to do more to support people in Gaza, including by reopening a special visa program to assist people fleeing the conflict

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025.

