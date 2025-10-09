You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who revelled in the Toronto Blue Jays’ ALDS win over the New York Yankees more than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and David Ortiz.

Following Toronto’s 5-2 Game 4 win on Wednesday night, the pair of Dominican stars — and certified Yankee killers — trolled their New York counterparts on the Fox post-game show, leaning on Ortiz’s trademark line following any Yankees loss.

“DAAAAAA YANKEES LOSE!” the duo exclaimed multiple times.

To make matters worse for any followers of the Bronx Bombers, there were the cuts to Yankees legends and Fox panellists Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter as the interview continued.

Vladdy Jr. just did "DAAAAAA YANKEES LOSE!" ???? pic.twitter.com/VBwQEkmFm9 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 9, 2025

Already carrying a dominant career .918 OPS against New York, Guerrero took things a step further in Toronto’s four-game series victory. The 26-year-old went 9-for-17 in the ALDS, leading the Blue Jays’ offensive charge with three home runs, nine RBIs and five runs scored, proving to be a thorn in the Yankees’ side for all four games.

Guerrero also notably stated earlier in his career that he’d never don the Yankees’ pinstripes, “even dead.” Although he did take back that statement in recent seasons, it’s clear that the Blue Jays’ franchise first baseman has always had some extra motivation against New York.

For his part, Ortiz had a .961 OPS against New York in 243 regular-season games and a 1.065 mark across his two postseason matchups against the Boston Red Sox’s rivals. The Hall of Fame designated hitter was, of course, a driving force in Boston’s 3-0 comeback in the 2004 ALCS.

Even after the Fox panel concluded its interview with Guerrero, Big Papi continued to lay it on the Yankees, whose World Series drought reached 16 years with the loss.

Sporting a decked-out sombrero, Ortiz said, “I told you the Yankees are coming to Cancun. Matter of fact, I wanna invite (them) to come out.

“But you guys are Yankees, too. The two of you,” he said to Rodriguez and Jeter while pulling out two more sombreros. “So you guys can join me over there….

“Join me in Cancun, baby.”

Safe to say that Guerrero and Ortiz won’t be forgetting Wednesday’s victory any time soon.