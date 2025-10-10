Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for September, by Canadian city

FILE - A hiring sign is displayed, on April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 10, 2025 9:10 am.

Last Updated October 10, 2025 10:11 am.

OTTAWA — The national unemployment rate was 7.1 per cent in September. Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples.

Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ St. John’s, N.L. 6.9 per cent (7.0)

_ Halifax 5.7 per cent (5.7)

_ Moncton, N.B. 7.3 per cent (7.1)

_ Saint John, N.B. 7.6 per cent (7.6)

_ Fredericton 6.7 per cent (5.9)

_ Saguenay, Que. 4.2 per cent (4.0)

_ Quebec City 4.8 per cent (4.4)

_ Sherbrooke, Que. 5.2 per cent (5.4)

_ Trois-Rivières, Que. 4.9 per cent (5.6)

_ Drummondville, Que. 5.7 per cent (5.8)

_ Montreal 6.5 per cent (6.8)

_ Gatineau, Que. 6.9 per cent (6.6)

_ Ottawa 7.1 per cent (6.8)

_ Kingston, Ont. 6.1 per cent (6.8)

_ Belleville-Quinte West, Ont. 6.6 per cent (7.5)

_ Peterborough, Ont. 5.4 per cent (6.1)

_ Oshawa, Ont. 8.8 per cent (9.0)

_ Toronto 8.9 per cent (8.9)

_ Hamilton, Ont. 7.2 per cent (6.9)

_ St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 7.1 per cent (7.0)

_ Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 7.1 per cent (7.1)

_ Brantford, Ont. 9.7 per cent (9.4)

_ Guelph, Ont. 8.5 per cent (8.7)

_ London, Ont. 6.2 per cent (6.1)

_ Windsor, Ont. 10.4 per cent (11.1)

_ Barrie, Ont. 7.7 per cent (7.0)

_ Greater Sudbury, Ont. 6.7 per cent (6.4)

_ Thunder Bay, Ont. 4.9 per cent (5.0)

_ Winnipeg 6.5 per cent (6.2)

_ Regina 6.5 per cent (5.9)

_ Saskatoon 5.3 per cent (5.0)

_ Lethbridge, Alta. 8.2 per cent (6.7)

_ Calgary 8.1 per cent (7.7)

_ Red Deer, Alta. 7.5 per cent (6.7)

_ Edmonton 8.7 per cent (8.5)

_ Kelowna, B.C. 7.1 per cent (4.1)

_ Kamloops, B.C. 9.5 per cent (10.3)

_ Chilliwack, B.C. 6.4 per cent (6.1)

_ Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 7.2 per cent (6.8)

_ Vancouver 6.3 per cent (6.1)

_ Victoria 4.8 per cent (5.1)

_ Nanaimo, B.C. 8.4 per cent (8.5)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2025.

The Canadian Press

