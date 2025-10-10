Michael Hill Jewellry store robbed at Fairview Mall
Posted October 10, 2025 3:37 pm.
Last Updated October 10, 2025 3:55 pm.
A jewellery store was robbed at Fairview Mall on Friday afternoon, Toronto police confirm.
The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m.
Witnesses on social media reported seeing glass display cases smashed and looted by unknown suspects.
Police say four suspects may be involved and are currently outstanding.
No injuries were reported, and suspect descriptions have not yet been released.