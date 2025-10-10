MP warns senators against further Indian Act changes without House of Commons input

MP for Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish Jaime Battiste speaks with the media in Rome on Saturday, May 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted October 10, 2025 11:29 am.

Last Updated October 10, 2025 1:12 pm.

OTTAWA — A Liberal MP is warning a Senate committee studying proposed changes to the Indian Act that it might end up doing more harm than good if it pursues changes to the law that were never endorsed by MPs.

The committee is studying legislation that would eliminate some gender inequities in the Indian Act, allowing some 6,000 people to become eligible for First Nations status.

Witnesses testifying before the Senate committee on Oct. 1, including Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, have said that while the legislation is a good first step, sex-based discrimination is still baked into the Indian Act and they want senators to make even more people eligible for status.

Liberal MP Jaime Battiste, a member of the House of Commons committee on Indigenous issues, told The Canadian Press that while that’s a noble goal, the Senate isn’t the place to introduce sweeping changes to the law beyond those in the proposed legislation.

“It’s not something that we should rush into and put an amendment (in) that potentially impacts generations of First Nations status Indians,” Battiste said.

First Nations identity is a complex topic, he said, and extending status to more people without thorough consultations with Indigenous communities isn’t the way forward.

Battiste said the Commons committee he sits on could study inequities in the Indian Act sometime next year. That would give the Assembly of First Nations time to debate potential changes to status eligibility during their upcoming gathering in December that MPs could use to inform their own work, he added.

Some First Nations chiefs have said the so-called “second-generation cutoff” in the Indian Act could leave their communities with no federally recognized members in the next generation — essentially eliminating their rights as a distinct people.

The second-generation cutoff, born of a 1985 amendment to the Indian Act, prevents individuals from registering for status under the Act if they have a parent and a grandparent who did not have status.

“We are being subjected to mathematical genocide, and we are projected to be legally extinct in a matter of three to four generations,” Marilyn Slett, the elected chief of the Heiltsuk Tribal Council and secretary-treasurer of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, told senators on Oct. 1.

“Our women and children, who continue to be barred from seeking compensation, endure irreparable harm as a result of sex- and race-based discrimination, including forcible disconnection from the land, their family, communities, cultures, language, roles in governance and identities — harms that require proactive redress and repair.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Automatic tax filing and permanent school food program coming in budget, Carney says

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency will prepare pre-filled tax returns for more low-income people with simple tax situations to ensure they get access to benefit programs. That's one of a number of programs...

3h ago

8 protesters arrested after forcing their way into Toronto MP’s office, police say

Eight people were arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Thursday after protesters forced their way into a Member of Parliament’s office in Toronto and refused to leave, according to police. Officers...

7m ago

6 men facing combined 21 charges in separate drug and gun investigations: York Regional Police

Police in York Region have arrested six men and charged them with a combined total of 21 charges in connection with three separate drug and gun investigations. According to authorities, the first investigation...

2h ago

College streetcar to be diverted for full closure of College and McCaul intersection

Critical infrastructure upgrades will force the closure of College and McCaul streets in Toronto starting this weekend. The full closure of the intersection will begin on Sunday to replace streetcar...

1h ago

Top Stories

Automatic tax filing and permanent school food program coming in budget, Carney says

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency will prepare pre-filled tax returns for more low-income people with simple tax situations to ensure they get access to benefit programs. That's one of a number of programs...

3h ago

8 protesters arrested after forcing their way into Toronto MP’s office, police say

Eight people were arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Thursday after protesters forced their way into a Member of Parliament’s office in Toronto and refused to leave, according to police. Officers...

7m ago

6 men facing combined 21 charges in separate drug and gun investigations: York Regional Police

Police in York Region have arrested six men and charged them with a combined total of 21 charges in connection with three separate drug and gun investigations. According to authorities, the first investigation...

2h ago

College streetcar to be diverted for full closure of College and McCaul intersection

Critical infrastructure upgrades will force the closure of College and McCaul streets in Toronto starting this weekend. The full closure of the intersection will begin on Sunday to replace streetcar...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Cloudy Friday with cold morning temperatures

The GTA will wake up to a chilly Friday morning, but temperatures are expected to rebound into the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

17h ago

2:12
Sikh student barred from Durham College convocation over religious symbol

A Durham College student says he was stopped from attending his convocation because of his kirpan — a sacred Sikh symbol. The college points to its inclusion policy, while advocates call the incident unacceptable. Brandon Rowe reports.

19h ago

1:52
Ford government to restore singular lane of traffic on Bloor St. W

The Ford government announced it will be restoring a singular lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid the premier's clash with the city to remove bike lanes.
1:50
Charges laid in hate-motivated attack on Markham Muslim hotel worker

The family of a Muslim man who was attacked while working at his job in a Markham hotel, spoke out about the horrific event and charges police laid on the suspect for the hate-motivated attack.
2:32
Kingston man becomes biggest Ontario Lotto Max winner with $75M jackpot

David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., has officially become the biggest Lotto Max winner in Ontario history and the second largest in Canadian lottery history, after claiming a staggering $75 million jackpot from the Aug. 19 draw.
More Videos