Vehicle on fire after Scarborough collision, 1 driver flees
Posted October 10, 2025 9:35 pm.
Last Updated October 10, 2025 9:56 pm.
Toronto police say a vehicle is on fire after it was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough.
The crash occurred in the Military Trail and Neilson Road area around 8:43 p.m. on Friday.
One person has been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Investigators have confirmed one of the drivers fled on foot. However, no suspect description has been released.